ITR refund scam: Income Tax dept issues warning, asks taxpayers to be alert. Check details

The Income Tax Department, through official channels, has issued a caution to taxpayers concerning fraudulent schemes. Individuals are urged to exercise vigilance against deceptive calls and pop-up notifications claiming eligibility for a tax refund on social media platforms.

Taxpayers are advised to carefully scrutinise and authenticate any communication from the Income Tax Department.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

Under no circumstance should individuals respond to emails or visit websites that solicit credit card details, bank account information, or other sensitive data. The Income Tax Department may reach out to taxpayers using the provided email address.

Fraud messages

It is important to note that many taxpayers have received messages on their mobile phones claiming that an 'Income Tax Refund is Due'. Taxpayers should note that these could be fake.

Individuals who engage in criminal activity, act as officials from the I-T department, are currently using deceptive techniques such as placing fraudulent phone calls, sending misleading text messages, and distributing phishing emails. These individuals assert that the recipient is entitled to a tax refund, urging them to divulge sensitive information or perform monetary transactions. These illicit practices aim to deceive unsuspecting individuals and compromise their financial and personal security.

You have been approved an Income Tax Refund of Rs, 15000/-, the amount will be credited to your account shortly, Please verify your account number 5XXXXX6777. If this is not correct, please update your bank account information by visiting the link below. https://bit.ly/20wpUUX

The Income Tax Department advises individuals to be cautious as they do not ask for personal information via email. The department specifically does not request PIN numbers, passwords, or any sensitive access information related to credit cards, banks, or other financial accounts through email communication.

How to report fraud, scams?

If you come across an email or website that you suspect is impersonating the Income Tax Department, you can forward the email or website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in. Additionally, please send a copy to incident@cert-in.org.in for further investigation.

Taxpayers are advised to be aware that refund details are communicated solely through official Income Tax Return (ITR) acknowledgment attachments, in accordance with the protocol established by the Income Tax department. It is important to note that information regarding refunds is not conveyed through individual messages or phone calls due to security and privacy concerns.

Preventing scams

When you come across an email purportedly from the Income Tax Department or prompting a visit to an Income Tax website, it's vital to take these precautions:

Do not engage with the email.

Refrain from opening any attachments, as they may contain malicious code capable of infecting your computer.

Avoid directly clicking on embedded links in the email. Scammers can craft seemingly legitimate links that, when clicked, redirect you to harmful websites.

Deploy and update anti-virus software, anti-spyware tools, and a firewall. These security measures protect against malicious software in phishing emails that could compromise your device or track your online actions without permission.