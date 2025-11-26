Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur wedding comes with a tax lesson: How couples can save Rs 2–10 lakh

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding on November 23, 2025, wasn’t just another celebrity event—it became a cultural moment. Weeks before the couple even tied the knot, the Udaipur celebration was already dominating dinner-table discussions across India and among the diaspora. With Jennifer Lopez delivering a private concert and Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor performing through multiple ceremonies, the event quickly earned the title of “the wedding of 2025.”

But amid the glamour, global guest lists, and multi-million-dollar spending, tax advisory platform TaxBuddy threw a curveball: grand or simple, most Indian couples lose ₹2–10 lakh in taxes around their wedding—simply because they don’t know the rules.

To flip the narrative, TaxBuddy released a widely shared thread on X (formerly Twitter), giving practical, legally sound tax strategies for newlyweds to save money. With 48,000 views within hours, the thread resonated not just with finance enthusiasts but with ordinary couples preparing for their big day.

Here are the key takeaways that TaxBuddy says every couple—celebrity or not should know:

1. Tax-free gifts

Wedding gifts are entirely exempt under Section 56(2)(x). Whether it’s cash, gold, jewellery, appliances, or even property, there is no upper limit and no restrictions based on who gives it. This means parents, relatives, and even close family friends can gift big-ticket items without either party facing tax liability. What matters, TaxBuddy stresses, is that couples document the occasion clearly for proof.

2. Gift rules

Gifts received “in contemplation of marriage”—even slightly before or after the date—remain tax exempt. However, high-value gifts may need disclosure in Schedule AL of the Income Tax Return if the couple crosses the specified income threshold. Also, if the gifted assets are sold later, capital gains tax applies based on the fair market value (FMV) on the date they were received.

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju just had a ₹1,000 crore Udaipur wedding.



Looks grand, but here’s the twist: big or small, most couples lose ₹2–₹10 lakh in taxes when they get married.



Let’s flip that.



Here are 5 tax moves to save that money 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/omwPfsvdVj — TaxBuddy (@TaxBuddy1) November 24, 2025

3. TDS norms

India’s booming wedding industry includes planners, photographers, venues, and entertainers—many of whom come under tax deduction at source (TDS) rules. Payments above Rs 50,000 per contract to certain professionals can trigger 10% TDS (Section 194J), while large venue payments may require 2% TDS (Section 194C). Missing these can lead to interest or penalties of up to 100%. Couples are advised to pay via bank transfer and collect proper invoices with GST and PAN details.

4. Personal wedding costs

Some influencers, business owners, and professionals attempt to pass off wedding costs—decor, photography, travel—as business expenses. TaxBuddy warns this is risky. Weddings are considered 100% personal expenses, and misreporting can lead to scrutiny or disallowances under Section 37. Only verifiable business-linked events qualify.

5. After marriage

A powerful tax move is buying a home jointly. Each spouse can claim ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C and ₹2 lakh on home loan interest, totalling ₹7 lakh in deductions annually. Ownership can also be structured to reduce taxation on future rental income.

6. Forming HUF

For Hindu families, forming a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) after marriage creates a separate tax entity with its own ₹2.5 lakh exemption limit. Family members can gift money to the HUF tax-free, and investing through the entity helps distribute tax liabilities efficiently.

7. Documentation and all

Bank transfers, identity details of gift givers, valuation reports for jewellery or property, and invoices should all be preserved to avoid issues during scrutiny.

Whether it’s a celebrity spectacle in Udaipur or an intimate ceremony at home, understanding these rules can help couples save meaningful money—something even a multi-million-dollar wedding can’t overlook.