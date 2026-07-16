Section 80GGC explained: When can the Income Tax Department reject your political donation deduction?

Claiming a tax deduction for a political donation under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act may appear straightforward if the contribution is made through banking channels and backed by a donation receipt. However, a recent ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Ahmedabad, shows that documentary evidence alone may not be enough if tax authorities find the transaction lacks genuine substance.

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The tribunal recently dismissed the appeal of a salaried taxpayer from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, who had claimed a Rs 12 lakh deduction under Section 80GGC for a donation made to a registered political party during FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20).

Why the taxpayer lost the case

The taxpayer earned a salary of Rs 68.79 lakh during FY 2018-19 and claimed a deduction of Rs 12 lakh under Section 80GGC, reducing his taxable income to Rs 56.79 lakh.

The Income Tax Department disallowed the deduction after investigations found that the recipient political party was allegedly involved in providing accommodation entries. According to the department, donations received through banking channels were routed through shell entities before allegedly being returned as cash.

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The taxpayer argued that he had donated the amount in good faith, the payment was made through banking channels, the political party was registered under the Representation of the People Act, and there was no evidence that he had received the money back.

However, the ITAT held that these factors alone did not establish the genuineness of the donation. It relied on investigation reports, bank trails, statements recorded during search proceedings and the Supreme Court's "test of human probabilities" to conclude that the transaction formed part of a larger accommodation entry arrangement. The tribunal upheld the disallowance of the deduction.

What is Section 80GGC?

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Section 80GGC allows individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms and certain other taxpayers to claim a deduction for contributions made to a registered political party or an electoral trust.

However, the donation must not be made in cash. Only contributions made through banking channels or other prescribed non-cash modes qualify for deduction.

When can the deduction be rejected?

The latest ruling makes it clear that the Income Tax Department can deny a Section 80GGC deduction if it believes the donation is not genuine, even if:

The payment was made through banking channels.

The taxpayer possesses a valid donation receipt.

The political party is legally registered.

If investigation findings suggest that the political party was used for bogus donation entries or accommodation transactions, tax authorities can examine the surrounding circumstances and deny the deduction.

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Tips for taxpayers

Tax experts say taxpayers claiming deductions under Section 80GGC should go beyond preserving basic payment records.

Donate only to registered and credible political parties or electoral trusts.

Ensure the contribution is made through banking channels, never in cash.

Retain donation receipts, bank statements and payment acknowledgements.

Verify that the political party has complied with statutory disclosure and reporting requirements wherever possible.

Avoid participating in arrangements that promise tax benefits without genuine charitable or political intent.

If questioned, be prepared to demonstrate the commercial and factual genuineness of the contribution, not merely the existence of supporting documents.

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The ruling reinforces an important principle in tax law: while documentation is essential, the Income Tax Department and appellate authorities are empowered to look beyond paperwork and determine the true nature of a transaction before allowing a tax deduction under Section 80GGC.

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