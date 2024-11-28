Income Tax Return: This celebrity paid the highest tax in 2024, nearly Rs 30 crore more than Virat Kohli

ITR: Filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) is an essential annual responsibility for all taxpayers. Income tax is levied on the income and profits earned by individuals and entities. In India, taxpayers must submit their income and tax details to the government through the ITR process. Just like regular taxpayers, celebrities also fulfill their tax obligations. Top film stars and sports icons in India earn significant amounts, resulting in substantial tax payments. A recent report revealed that the highest tax-paying celebrity in the country contributed Rs 92 crore in taxes in the previous year alone.

The list of India's highest tax-paying celebrities for the 2023-24 financial year was published by Fortune India in September. Topping the list was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who paid Rs 92 crore in taxes. This achievement was expected, considering Shah Rukh had a successful year in 2023 with three blockbuster releases -- Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's first film, "Pathaan," grossed over Rs 1,000 crore globally. Following this success, his subsequent release, "Jawan," brought in Rs 1,150 crore. Despite not achieving the same level of success, his final film of the year, "Dunki," still managed to earn over Rs 400 crore. These impressive earnings and profit shares established Shah Rukh Khan as the highest-paid actor in India after nearly a decade.

Ranked next on the list is the renowned Tamil star Vijay, affectionately known as Thalapathy by his devoted fan base. At 50 years old, Vijay contributed a substantial Rs 80 crore in taxes during the fiscal year 2023-24. His movie release, The Greatest of All Time, proved to be a massive success, garnering over Rs 600 crore at the box office.

Following Vijay, notable figures such as Salman Khan (Rs 75 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 71 crore), and Virat Kohli (Rs 66 crore) also made significant tax contributions. Other notable actor contributors are Ajay Devgan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.

The highest-ranking female celebrity on the list was Kareena Kapoor, who narrowly missed the top 10 by paying Rs 20 crore in taxes.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is recognized as the top taxpayer in the sports industry, with a contribution of Rs 66 crore, solidifying his position as one of the most affluent athletes in India. Following closely behind is former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who made a notable mark on the tax list by contributing Rs 38 crore.

The calculations were derived from the advance tax payments submitted by these high-profile individuals for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Here are the top 10 highest tax-paying celebrities in FY 2024:

Rank Celebrity Name Total Tax Paid

1 Shah Rukh Khan Rs 92 crore

2 Thalapathy Vijay Rs 80 crore

3 Salman Khan Rs 75 crore

4 Amitabh Bachchan Rs 71 crore

5 Virat Kohli Rs 66 crore

6 Ajay Devgn Rs 42 crore

7 MS Dhoni Rs 38 crore

8 Ranbir Kapoor Rs 36 crore

9 Sachin Tendulkar Rs 28 crore

10 Hrithik Roshan Rs 28 crore

Source: Fortune India

Personal income tax

According to recent government data, personal income taxes have played a significant role in boosting the Centre's overall tax revenues in the first half of fiscal 2025. This increase in personal income tax revenues has helped offset the decline in corporate tax components, such as corporation tax, GST, customs, and excise duties, which lower company earnings and an overall economic slowdown have impacted.

Analysis of tax revenues from April to September 2024, as reported by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), shows that total tax revenue (gross) increased by 12% year-on-year to Rs 18.1 lakh crore. However, corporation tax revenue only grew by 2.3% to Rs 4.6 lakh crore compared to the same period last year.

In contrast, income tax revenue saw a significant growth of 25% to Rs 5.6 lakh crore, driven by the expansion of the tax base and improved compliance. Customs duty grew by 6.4%, GST revenue increased by 10.4%, and excise duty recorded a modest 3% growth during the same period.

