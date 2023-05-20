‘Twitter is new Jantar Mantar for protests,' say netizens as govt blinks on 20% TCS rule

20% TCS on international credit card: A day after the Centre declared that payments up to Rs 7 lakhs per financial year by international debit or credit cards will be exempted from the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits, Twitter got flooded with a wave of reactions.
Users, while expressing their thoughts and opinions about the tax tweak, said that the government was forced to tweak rules imposing 20 per cent TCS on international transactions via credit cards after a widespread social media uproar.
This tax rate revision assumes significance as there were concerns among taxpayers over the imposition of 20 per cent TCS on International Credit Card and Debit Card transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1. The Friday clarification said that there will be no TCS on small transactions up to Rs 7 lakh is a big relief for taxpayers.
"Concerns have been raised about the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) to small transactions under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, 2023. To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
"Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue," the statement added.
The May 16 notification raised heckles among Twitter users who went as far as calling the tax revision rule as "tax terrorism".
On Friday, after the Finance Ministry clarified the Rs 7 lakh, Twitter users again shared their reactions. While some said it is an eyewash, some termed it as a major relief.
Here are some Twitter reactions:
