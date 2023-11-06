85% of millennial aspire for work-life balance as their top life goals: Survey

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, a private life insurer, unveiled the Millennial Edition of the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023. Millennials consider work-life balance, mental and physical well-being, and embarking on travel adventures as their top Life Goals. The survey also revealed that along with lifestyle goals, financial security for family and children’s education are among millennials’ top priorities.

The Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 provides insights into the goals of India’s vibrant millennials amongst other respondent segments. The comprehensive study maps over 40 life goals and evaluates how Indians are preparing themselves to achieve these goals. The Millennial Edition of the survey underscores a significant shift among millennials towards a transformative lifestyle, with 85% increasing their outlook towards work-life balance, health, and travel-related goals. Furthermore, financial security for family and child education is amongst the top 10 goals.

Research design: Kantar conducted the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 with 1936 people across 13 cities, including metros, Tier 1 and emerging Tier 2 cities. Cities covered:

North: New Delhi, Ludhiana and Bareilly

East: Kolkata, Patna and Bhubaneswar

West: Mumbai, Surat and Amravati

South: Chennai, Bangalore, Madurai and Guntur

Demographics include:

Age group 22-55 years

New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) A1+, A1, A2/A3 (20:50:30 ratio)

Salaried and Businessman/Self-employed (50:50)

Investment decision-makers

Statistically valid insights were gathered through a quantitative approach to provide a holistic understanding of India’s Life Goals. The data collection was done using tablet-based face to face interviews. The survey data was collected in October 2022.

Notably, millennials in the survey now have an average of 12 Life Goals, which has doubled as compared to five in 2019. This reflects a broadening scope of aspirations, particularly among the millennial demographic.

Top life goals of millennials in various categories

85% of Millennials aspire for work-life balance as their top Life Goals

70% of Millennials opt for financial security for their family as their key Life Goal

58% of the respondents want a peaceful life – which stands as one of the most essential Life Goal

42% of Millennials have the desire for a good work life balance

63% of Millennials have physical and mental fitness as one of their top Life Goals, which is a 2X increase as compared to 33% in 2019

Being physically and mentally fit is among the top 10 Life Goals

2X increase in Millennials pursuing travel goals over 2019 - close to 55% have this as a goal

46% of the respondents have chosen to spend quality time with family as one of the most important Life Goals

More than 50% of Millennials say they need expert financial advice to achieve their Life Goals

59% require expert advice in higher education planning

48% require expert advice in children’s education

Millennials do not have sufficient financial planning for 60% of their Life Goals

73% of Millennials feel they have not done sufficient financial planning for retirement

58% of Millennials do not have sufficient financial security for family financial security

46% of Millennials feel lack of support in financial planning is a key barrier to achieving their life goals

Life Insurance is the most preferred investment option for 65% of the Life Goals

“Millennials are driven by the aspirations of living a fulfilling work-life balance and holistic well-being. They are in the pursuit of achieving both these, along with multiple other Life Goals, without feeling the need to sacrifice one for the other. While we find it encouraging that they recognise the significance of life insurance as a key tool to secure and accomplish their goals, it’s evident that, despite having a wealth of information at their disposal, they acknowledge inadequate long-term financial planning towards achieving their multiple life goals,” said Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Drivers of life goals

The Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 for Millennials shows that in 2023, more than 1 in 2 Life Goals of Millennials are influenced by their immediate social circle, indicating a growing comfort in seeking advice. While they increasingly turn to family, elders, and friends for guidance, social media and influencers maintain a strong following: