Flood Fury: Can I buy engine protection add-on before renewal of my motor insurance policy?

I want to buy engine protection cover to safeguard my vehicle against damage from flooding and water logging. I renewed my policy in March 2023. Can I buy the add-on covers now? What other points should I keep in mind to protect my vehicle in the monsoon?

Gaurav, Noida

Reply By Nitin Kumar, Head of Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com

With the monsoon in full force across the country, water-logging and flooding has become a fairly common occurrence. Especially in low-lying areas, vehicles have quite literally weathered the storm and borne the brunt of monsoon damages.

As you rightly pointed out, engine protection cover is a crucial add-on in this situation. However, once the policy is already in force, you cannot buy any add-ons. To protect your vehicle adequately from such damages, you need to opt for add-ons like engine protection cover either at the time of buying a policy or when you renew your policy.

So for your next renewal, you can not only go for engine protection add-on but other valuable add-ons as well. For instance, roadside assistance cover offers help in case your vehicle breaks down in the middle of your ride and prevents you from getting stranded without any support.

Add-ons like consumables cover protection cover also prove to be useful in such cases since they shield the important parts of your vehicle.

Apart from this, here are certain tips that you should follow to protect your vehicle from monsoon damage:

· Before you take your vehicle out, always ensure that your brakes are functioning properly. The risk of accidents due to skidding significantly goes up during monsoon so malfunctioning brakes could make matters worse.

· Additionally, make sure your tyres are in good shape to avoid such accidents. Get your tyres replaced well in advance if they are old or show signs of wear and tear.

· Check that your windshield wipers are working fine, especially in case of heavy rain. Also, keep your washer fluid reservoir full to ensure complete visibility. Heavy rainfall leads to poor visibility and fully-functioning wipers are crucial to reduce the risks.

· Make sure that your car has adequate engine oil, filters and coolant levels. Any kind of insufficiency can lead to breakdown of the vehicle when you least expect it