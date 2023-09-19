How to pay the lowest possible rate for Apple iPhone 15? Discounts, benefits, prices in other countries

Acquiring the latest Apple iPhone model is undoubtedly exciting but it can also be an expensive affair, as it comes with a considerable price tag. Consider this: The price of Apple iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model whereas the iPhone 15 Plus model with 128 GB storage capacity will start at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs1,59,900.

Apple has officially announced enticing discounts for iPhone enthusiasts. There are strategic ways to nab the iPhone 15 for the lowest possible price, creating an affordable avenue for tech enthusiasts. Here’s how to save big and secure the best deal on the newest addition to the Apple family.

When purchasing the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with HDFC Bank Cards, buyers will enjoy an instant Rs 6,000 discount. For the non-Pro models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Apple is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000. These offers extend to older iPhone models as well, with a Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 13.

In addition to these discounts, Apple offers Trade-in' options. Customers can receive an instant credit of up to Rs 55,700 when they exchange an eligible smartphone for a brand-new iPhone.

Moreover, the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available with a bank offer, providing a Rs 5,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. This discount is also applicable to HDFC debit card EMI transactions. It's important to note that these discounts do not apply to the iPhone 15 Pro, and as of now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is not listed on the e-commerce site.

Notably, in the US and Canada the iPhone has always been cheaper than in many other countries including India, primarily due to the lack of taxes and import duties. Hence, if you have a friend or family visiting India anytime soon you can compare the iPhone 15 prices and ask him to bring you one along on the next trip. Importantly, the sale prices vary within the US itself as it costs lower in states with low tax rates.

Notably, there are significant price disparities in the premium models of IPhone Pro and Max up to 23–38 per cent. On the other hand, the prices of the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus closely align with those in other markets, particularly with the Rs 5,000 discount available to HDFC cardholders. So, they might look cheaper but consider bank discounts and trade-in offers that help narrowing the pricing gap.

Another important factor concerning pricing differences is the exchange rate. The price of an iPhone 15 can fluctuate significantly due to changes in exchange rates between countries. In countries where the local currency is strong against the dollar, the iPhone 15 might be cheaper. For instance, the price of iPhone 15 is similar in the US and UK in dollar terms. However, it is comparatively more affordable to buy from the US due to favourable exchange rates. For example, while iPhone 15 Max will cost you Rs 99,925 in the US it will cost you Rs 1,23,857 in the UK.

Similarly, for international travellers, purchasing the iPhone 15 in Dubai could seem more appealing. Being a duty-free port, Dubai attracts a lot of customers due to its competitively priced electronics. To use this to your advantage, check the prices in various stores and compare them before making a decision. Additionally, you can save some dollars by patiently waiting for seasonal discounts. Black Friday in the US and Dubai Shopping Festival are excellent periods to hunt for substantial discounts on electronics, including iPhone 15.

Also read: I’m a 35-year-old middle-class earner with a salary of Rs 90,000. How much do I save to become a crorepati in 5 years?

Also read: I am 58 years old and want to invest my FD of around Rs 25 lakh. How do I invest such that I get Rs 20,000 a month?

How to buy iPhone 15 cheap in India?

There are many credit card companies that offer cash-back incentives, promotional credits, or points that can be used for future purchases. So, check them before you plan to buy.

However, if you want to buy your mobile EMI-free and also looking for some deals that can give you some discount to buy iPhone 15 then you can consider Save Now Pay Later (SNPL) schemes that give you a chance to buy the expensive phone without getting trapped in a debt spiral.

The SNBL model has merged saving and spending into a single platform, with a new wave of tech-savvy start-ups using data to disrupt this sector and earning commissions from merchants on each transaction.

Take for instance Multipl, an SNPL player that offers a unique “Invest to spend” platform that helps consumers invest for their lifestyle spends like the next iPhone. Consumers can plan the purchase a few months earlier and start investing for it instead of paying an EMI after purchase.

Here’s how it operates: After a straightforward registration process, users specify the desired goal amount and deposit duration. For example, if you aim to purchase an iPhone worth Rs 80,000 lakh in 6 months, you can save Rs 12,561 each month for 6 months or customize the plan based on your monthly savings capacity. In the end with the platform, you can buy an iPhone 15 at Rs 75,366, after Rs 3076 (4 per cent) discount from the brand and a Rs 1553 return from the platform.

“By investing early, consumers get returns for their investment from SEBI registered advisory (10 per cent annualised) and can also have top e-com partners of Multipl like Amazon, Flipkart or Maple to also add to the user’s investment (up to 5 per cent absolute). Together, this would make it one of the lowest ways to buy the iPhone 15 and a positive way to fulfil the lifestyle aspirations without getting into debt traps,” said Paddy Raghavan, CEO and Co-founder of Multipl.

Lastly, remember that patience is a virtue. Avoid rushing to buy the iPhone 15 right after its release. Historically, the price of new iPhone models drops a few months after the initial release. If you can wait a bit, you might save a significant amount on your purchase.