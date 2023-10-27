iPhone 16: How to get it next Diwali for just Rs 4,000 per month

Planning ahead is something we all indulge in, especially when it comes to big-ticket purchases. Fast forward to the next Diwali, and the much-hyped iPhone 16 is speculated to hit the markets. If you start saving prudently now, setting aside roughly Rs 4,000 per month in a recurring deposit (RD), you could amass a sizeable sum that would contribute significantly towards your goal.

If the iPhone 16 doesn’t deviate drastically in terms of its price range from its predecessors, the amount you save from your RD could serve as a substantial contribution towards your new purchase. Another factor to acknowledge is the consistent trend from Apple to offer impressive exchange values for its older models. Currently, Apple provides an exchange price of a maximum of Rs 40,000 for the iPhone 14 when buying from the iPhone 15 series. Similarly, iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 12 mini can be exchanged up to Rs 34,400 and Rs 21,000, respectively. If such a trend continues for the iPhone 15, you could effectively offset up to Rs 40,000 from your purchase price.

Following this calculation, should the iPhone 16 grace the market next year with a starting price of Rs 80,000, factoring in an exchange rate ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 for the iPhone 15, you could comfortably bridge the gap with your RD, provided it yields a maturity amount of Rs 50,000 at an interest rate of 8 per cent, characteristically given by small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank.

Also read: Things to keep in mind when taking a personal loan this festive season

Also read:Earn Rs 40,000 every six months for the next 7 years. Here’s how

Such foresight could transform the extravagant purchase of your dream machine into a meticulously planned and manageable expenditure. The idea of already deliberating about the iPhone 16 might seem excessive to some, especially when the iPhone 15 just rolled out. However, in a world bustling with disruptive technological advancements, being future-savvy is imperative.

Owning an iPhone extends beyond its mere functionality; every upgrade has better camera quality, improved processing speed, substantial battery life, innovative design updates, thereby promising a remarkable smartphone experience. Let's not forget the sense of belonging to the Apple family, which boasts seamless integration, user-friendly interface, and robust privacy controls.

In summary, sliding a brand-new iPhone 16 into your pocket next Diwali at just Rs 4,000 per month doesn’t seem far-fetched, provided you plan wisely, sustain your savings and take advantage of the exchange offer. Therefore, gear up for an unforgettable celebration of lights, technology, and jubilation next Diwali. Start stashing away your monthly deposits and look forward to holding your technicolour dream, the iPhone 16, in your hands. This astute financial strategy guarantees the fulfilment of your tech desires without burdening your pocket or compromising your financial stability.