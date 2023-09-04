SBI reinforces interoperability between CBDC and UPI and enhances digital payments. Here’s what you need to know

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, continues leading the way in pioneering innovative digital solutions by implementing UPI interoperability in its Digital Rupee (e₹), also called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

With this move, the bank aims to deliver unprecedented convenience and accessibility to its customers. This cutting-edge feature, accessible through the ‘eRupee by SBI’ application, will empower SBI CBDC users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions.

The fusion of CBDC and UPI will reduce dependence on cash transactions, improving the efficiency and transparency of transactions.

SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI’s retail digital e-rupee project in December 2022. The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI marks a significant leap for the bank, enhancing the acceptance and utilisation of digital currencies in everyday transactions.

Bank feels this integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem. The move is the outcome of our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation to accelerate the transition to a more cashless economy. SBI remains dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions that reshape conducting transactions.

By bridging the gap between CBDC and the extensively used UPI platform, SBI aims to revolutionize payments made in India. With this move in the realm of digital payments, the future of CBDC integration appears promising.

This integration will reinforce SBI’s commitment to digital innovation, highlighting its leadership position in delivering first-rate digital solutions. The interoperability feature is just the beginning of many digital innovations across payment solutions for higher efficiency and lower transaction costs.

In conclusion, with the inception of UPI interoperability on CBDC, SBI has exhibited its understanding of the new-age customer needs and marked another milestone in its effort to enhance India's digital landscape.