7 crazy things people have done to buy an iPhone

Apple iPhone, one of the most popular flagship smartphones in the world, undoubtedly has earned the reputation of a luxury brand across the world. In fact, some people buy iPhones only to show off.

People try to get their hands on the latest iPhones as soon as they come. However, there are people who go over and above and do things beyond imagination to get an iPhone in order to become a part of the Apple ecosystem.

Here are some of the craziest things people have done to buy an iPhone all over the world. Take a look.



Anshika Awasthi



ADVERTISEMENT