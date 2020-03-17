A peek inside the temporary COVID-19 hospital built by DRDO - Photos-1
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with major contribution from Tata Sons, built a 1000-bed COVID- 19 hospital with 250 ICU beds within 11 days in New Delhi. The Sardar Patel hospital became operational on July 5. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present.  The hospital is built on the Air Force land near the airport and will be manned by armed forces personnel.

