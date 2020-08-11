Countries that are witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus

The world is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the sinister coronavirus. It has a capacity to withstand different climates, having hit the entire world at the same time. Now, it is rearing its head once again, in countries where it had come under control. South Korea, Italy and several other nations which had seemingly overcome the deadly virus are seeing a second wave.



Here are some countries that are witnessing a resurgence of infection despite reporting a significant decline only a few months ago.



