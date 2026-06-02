'It's a wake-up call': Uday Kotak's message to India Inc after Google's $80 bn raise

Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday said Google's plan to raise an additional $80 billion for artificial intelligence infrastructure should serve as a "wake-up call" for companies to invest aggressively in the future.

Reacting to the fundraising announcement by Alphabet, Google's parent company, Kotak highlighted the scale of the technology giant's financial strength and argued that businesses must focus on long-term investments despite current uncertainties.

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"Google, which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 bn," Kotak said in a post on X. "Google's annual profit is $160 bn, last quarter $62 bn, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to the total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together."

Google which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 bn.

Google annual profit is $160 bn, last quarter $62 bn, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together.

It’s a wake up call… — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) June 2, 2026

Calling the development a broader signal for corporate leaders, he added: "It's a wake-up call to all companies to invest in the future, whatever the present may be. Now that IPL is done and dusted, time for India to focus on the business of business."

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Alphabet has announced plans to raise up to $80 billion in equity to fund its artificial intelligence expansion, a move analysts have described as the largest equity fundraising exercise ever undertaken by a company.

The fundraising includes a $10 billion share sale to Berkshire Hathaway, the investment group long associated with Warren Buffett.

Alphabet said the proceeds would be used to expand its AI computing infrastructure as demand for its AI products and services continues to outpace available capacity.

"AI is driving an expansionary moment for Alphabet," the company said, adding that it was scaling investments to support growing demand from both enterprises and consumers.

Kotak's comments come at a time when global technology companies are committing unprecedented amounts of capital to artificial intelligence, intensifying the debate over how businesses should position themselves for the next phase of technological transformation.

