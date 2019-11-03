Donald Trump's awkward blunders which social media can't forget - Photos-1
Business Today

Donald Trump's awkward blunders which social media can't forget

Trump as mediator?

US President Donald Trump, known for his blundering statements, took social media by storm when he claimed that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka, Japan. This was on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month. The US president offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. India has strongly denied any such request by PM Modi .In a statement to Parliament, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refuted that Prime Minister Modi ever made that request.
