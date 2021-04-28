From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap

Several Indian companies have come forward to mitigate the oxygen crisis in India. They have ramped up the production of liquid oxygen that hospitals are finding hard to procure, especially in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Reliance Industries Limited, Tata, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power are a few companies helping the Indian government provide liquid oxygen to hospitals. They have increased oxygen production at their plants to help meet the daily oxygen requirement at hospitals.





ADVERTISEMENT