Dr Vikram Sarabhai was not known as the Father of the Indian Space programme for nothing. Interestingly, his birth centenary comes just days after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 by India. He was the scientist behind India's first satellite Aryabhata and a mentor to former president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He also laid the foundation of IIM, Ahmedabad along with other industrialists. Here are some more facts about him.

ADVERTISEMENT