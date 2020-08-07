Reliance Industries second only to Apple, on biggest global brands list

Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked the second biggest brand followed by Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020.

The FutureBrand Index is a global brand perception study based on the PwC Global Top 100 Companies by market capitalisation. It ranks the companies on brand perception strength, rather than just the financial strength.

According to the report, Ambani-helmed company RIL is "very well respected" and "seen as behaving ethically", adding that it has been associated with "growth", "great customer service" and "innovative products".



Here are the top 10 biggest global brands that are leading the index in 2020





ADVERTISEMENT