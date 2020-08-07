Reliance Industries second only to Apple, on biggest global brands list - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Reliance Industries second only to Apple, on biggest global brands list

Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked the second biggest brand followed by Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020.
The FutureBrand Index is a global brand perception study based on the PwC Global Top 100 Companies by market capitalisation. It ranks the companies on brand perception strength, rather than just the financial strength.
According to the report, Ambani-helmed company RIL is "very well respected" and "seen as behaving ethically", adding that it has been associated with "growth", "great customer service" and "innovative products".

Here are the top 10 biggest global brands that are leading the index in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic
President Trump's most shocking reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
Mumbai at a standstill, sees heaviest rainfall after 2005
How the once wildly popular app TikTok is scrambling to survive
How the once wildly popular app TikTok is scrambling to survive
Schools, higher education to be overhauled by National Education Policy 2020
Schools, higher education to be overhauled by National Education Policy 2020
Products that are flying off shelves during the pandemic
Products that are flying off shelves during the pandemic
Addicted to PUBG? Some other gaming options to choose from
Addicted to PUBG? Some other gaming options to choose from
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India
Rafale jet: Can it become a game changer for the Indian Air Force?
Rafale jet: Can it become a game changer for the Indian Air Force?