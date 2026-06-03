₹1.25 lakh per month, 25,000 meal allowance: Emirates cabin crew shares salary breakdown in viral video

A social media post explaining how Emirates cabin crew are paid has caught the attention of aspiring flight attendants and aviation enthusiasts, offering a rare look at how earnings are structured at one of the world's largest airlines.

The post, shared by an Instagram user, breaks down the salary of a newly hired Emirates cabin crew member into three components — a fixed basic salary, flying pay based on hours worked, and meal allowances received during overseas layovers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How the Emirates cabin crew salary is structured

According to the post, new joiners in Economy Class receive a basic salary of AED 4,980 per month (around ₹1.25 lakh). In addition, cabin crew earn AED 69 (around ₹1,742) per flying hour. Meal allowances for layovers can add around AED 1,000 to AED 1,500 per month (approximately ₹25,000 to ₹38,000), depending on destinations and flight schedules.

Don't Miss: Exam in 2005, letter in 2026: Kerala man receives PSC appointment after two decades

The post uses an example of a crew member flying 80 hours in a month. At AED 69 per hour, the flying pay would come to AED 5,520 (around ₹1.38 lakh). Adding the basic salary of AED 4,980 and a meal allowance of AED 1,500 brings the monthly earnings to about AED 12,000, or roughly ₹3 lakh.

Advertisement

The creator also noted that the amount can vary every month based on flying hours. During the first two months of training, recruits receive only the basic salary. Pay also increases with seniority and annual increments.

What the Emirates official's website says

Emirates' official careers website offers a similar breakdown of cabin crew compensation. The airline says starting pay for Economy Class cabin crew consists of a fixed basic salary of AED 4,980 per month, flying pay of AED 69.60 per hour, and overseas meal allowances.

Based on an average of 80 to 100 flying hours per month, Emirates estimates the average total monthly pay at AED 11,244 (around ₹2.8 lakh).

The airline notes that meal allowances for overnight stops are credited to the following month's salary.

Advertisement

Apart from salary, Emirates provides company accommodation and transport to and from the airport. Employees also receive medical, life, and dental insurance, profit-sharing benefits, concessional travel, and relocation support in Dubai.

Who can apply?

To qualify for the role, Emirates says applicants should have at least one year of experience in hospitality or customer service and must be fluent in written and spoken English.

Candidates should have completed high school (Grade 12) and be at least 160 cm tall, with the ability to reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes to access emergency equipment on board.

The airline also requires applicants to have no visible tattoos while wearing the cabin crew uniform.

Successful candidates should be based in Dubai and must meet the UAE's employment visa requirements.

Emirates says cabin crew members are expected to deliver excellent customer service while also handling safety, security, and emergency procedures on board. The airline describes the role as one that requires adaptability, cultural awareness, and the ability to work in a demanding, fast-paced environment.

The post has sparked conversations online among people considering an aviation career, with many expressing surprise at how cabin crew members' earnings are tied not just to a fixed salary but also to the number of hours spent in the air.