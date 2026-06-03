YouTuber-turned-filmmaker’s 'Obsession' becomes year’s most profitable movie, beats Dhurandhar 2in ROI

While big-budget films such as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Michael, and Project Hail Mary grabbed headlines throughout 2026, it was a modestly budgeted independent horror film that emerged as one of the year's biggest box-office success stories.

Directed by 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, Obsession has become one of the most profitable movies of the year, demonstrating that compelling storytelling and audience engagement can still deliver remarkable commercial success, even in an era dominated by blockbuster productions.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection on day 73 touches ₹1850 crore worldwide; Can it beat Dangal?

Production cost and ROI

Produced on a reported budget of just $750,000 (approximately ₹6–7 crore), Obsession was shot in around 20 days. Despite its modest scale, the psychological horror thriller has generated more than $115 million worldwide (over ₹1100 crore), delivering returns exceeding 150 times its production cost. Industry estimates suggest the film’s profit margin has crossed 15,200%, a figure that even the biggest studio releases have struggled to match.

About the movie

The film follows Bear, a music-store employee who acquires a supernatural object capable of granting wishes. What begins as a desperate attempt to win the affection of his childhood crush soon spirals into a disturbing psychological nightmare. Critics and audiences have praised the film’s imaginative premise, atmospheric storytelling and effective horror elements.

Advertisement

What makes Obsession particularly significant is that it has surpassed major studio releases in terms of return on investment. While Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has grossed over ₹1,800 crore worldwide and ranks among the biggest Indian blockbusters ever, its massive production and marketing costs mean its profitability ratio remains far below that of Barker’s indie sensation.

ALSO READ: JioStar's next content play: AI-written, AI-voiced, AI-produced shows

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 before receiving a theatrical release in the United States in May 2026. It later arrived in Indian cinemas, where it has also witnessed encouraging audience response. Streaming giants are interested in acquiring digital rights, although no official OTT release date has been announced.

Advertisement

Obsession represents a larger shift. In an era dominated by franchise films and billion-rupee productions, the success of a micro-budget horror movie created by a digital-native filmmaker underscores the growing power of independent storytelling.