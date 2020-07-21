Six sectors likely to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

The aviation, automobile, construction, MSME, and tourism and hospitality sectors are likely to be the hardest-hit by COVID-19 pandemic, according to an RBI survey.

The apex bank carried out a systemic risk survey "to capture the perceptions of experts, including market participants, on the major risks faced by the financial system". The survey was published in its financial stability report released recently.



The results (of the survey) pointed out these sectors that are adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



