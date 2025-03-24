Akshay Kumar sells two residential units in Mumbai for Rs 6.6 crore

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two residential units in Borivali, Mumbai for a total of Rs 6.6 crore. Out of that one of the units has been sold for 5.35 crore, while the other was sold for Rs 1.25 crore.

According to Square Yards, a player in the real estate sector, offering a range of services including consultancy, housing transactions, mortgage advisory, home interiors and property management, the residential units are in Oberoi Sky City. Both the transactions were registered in March 2025.

As per the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, the apartment sold for Rs 5.35 crore was originally purchased in November 2017 for Rs 2.82 crore, reflecting an appreciation of 89 per cent in value. The apartment has a carpet area of 100.34 sq m (1,080 sq ft). It incurred a stamp duty of Rs 32.1 lakh, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The actor also sold the adjoining apartment for Rs 1.25 crore, which was originally purchased in 2017 for Rs. 67.19 lakh, marking an 86 per cent appreciation in value. This apartment has a carpet area of 23.45 sq m (252 sq ft) and the transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 7.5 lakh, with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

The property, located in Sky City, is developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It offers ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+studio, and duplex apartments

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024.

Oberoi Sky City recorded 208 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs 818 crore from March 2024 to February 2025. The average resale property price in the project stands at Rs 44,577 per sq. ft.