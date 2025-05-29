Amitabh Bachchan buys Rs 40 crore plot in Ayodhya, now owns 4 properties near Ram Temple site

Amitabh Bachchan has snapped up his fourth property in Ayodhya, pushing his real estate footprint in the temple town to new heights. The legendary actor recently purchased a 25,000 square feet plot for ₹40 crore, just a stone’s throw from the upscale Sarayu project, where he previously invested ₹14.5 crore, according to Hindustan Times.

The deal is the latest in a series of high-stakes investments by Bachchan, who has shown growing interest in Ayodhya’s booming real estate market. The surge follows major infrastructure upgrades and renewed tourist interest after the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

This newest purchase comes on the heels of a ₹20 crore investment in a real estate firm owned by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit, ₹10 crore each in two separate transactions. Industry watchers say Bachchan is clearly building a strategically diversified property portfolio with Ayodhya at its heart.

Here are the details of his other 3 properties:

10,000 sq ft plot in 'The Sarayu' project Price : ₹14.5 crore Details : Purchased in 2024, this plot is part of the luxury 'Sarayu' enclave, reflecting Bachchan's interest in high-end developments.

5,372 sq ft plot in Haveli Avadh Price : ₹4.54 crore Details : Acquired just before the Ram Temple inauguration in 2024, this purchase marked the beginning of Bachchan's investments in Ayodhya

54,000 sq ft plot registered under Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust Price : Undisclosed Details : This expansive plot, located approximately 10 km from the Ram Temple, is intended for a memorial dedicated to Bachchan's late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan



Beyond Ayodhya, the actor has made bold real estate plays in Mumbai as well. In a widely reported deal, Bachchan sold a duplex in Andheri for ₹83 crore, more than double the ₹31 crore he had paid in 2021. In 2023, he and son Abhishek Bachchan jointly picked up 10 flats reportedly worth ₹25 crore in total.

These moves reflect a meticulous wealth-building strategy backed by years of savvy investments. Jaya Bachchan’s Rajya Sabha affidavit in 2023 revealed that the couple’s total net worth stood at ₹1,578 crore, including ₹729.77 crore in immovable assets.