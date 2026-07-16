Aurum PropTech to acquire Housing.com for ₹458 crore

Aurum PropTech on Thursday said its board has approved the acquisition of Locon Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the owner of Housing.com, in a deal valued at ₹458.06 crore. The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

In a filing to the BSE and NSE, the company said it will acquire 100% of the equity shares, compulsorily convertible preference shares, and compulsorily convertible debentures of Locon Solutions from REA India Pte Ltd, Singapore, on a fully diluted basis.

Advertisement

The transaction is expected to be completed before September 30, 2026.

Housing.com To Join Aurum PropTech Ecosystem

Aurum PropTech said the primary objective of the acquisition is to bring Housing.com, one of India's leading real estate marketplaces, into its ecosystem.

According to the filing, combining Housing.com with Aurum PropTech's platform will integrate property marketplace services with transactions under a single ecosystem.

The company said the acquisition aims to create "a single AI and data architecture that becomes the operating layer for the entire Real Estate ecosystem connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage business, rentals and transactions."

The acquisition has been valued at ₹458.06 crore.

Locon Solutions has an authorised share capital of ₹68.31 crore and a paid-up share capital of ₹28.04 crore.

Advertisement

The company reported a turnover of ₹687.46 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, based on its audited financial statements.

What Housing.com Owner Does

Locon Solutions, incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, owns the Housing.com brand.

Besides operating the online real estate marketplace, the company provides property listing services to developers, homeowners, and brokers through its website and mobile application.

It also offers digital marketing and advertising services, content development, lead generation, home loan brokerage, and supplies display units and portable casting devices integrated with proprietary software for real estate advertising and visualisation.

