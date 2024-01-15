Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan buys plot worth Rs 14.5 crore ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration event: Report

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who will next be seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD or Project K, has brought a plot in The Sarayu, a seven-star mixed-use enclave in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The enclave has been developed by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The plot purchased by Bachchan is spread around 10,000 square feet and was valued at around Rs 14.50 crore, Hindustan Times reported citing real estate industry sources aware of the deal.

The actor's investment is in the plotted development of 'The Sarayu', which will also house a five-star palace hotel in partnership with Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028, the report further said.

The location of the project is 15 minutes away from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and 30 minutes away from the Ayodhya International Airport. The Sarayu, which will formally be launched on January 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, is spread over around 51 acres.

Bachchan's birthplace Prayagraj is four hours away from Ayodhya through NH-330.

Commenting on his investment, Bachchan said, "I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries."

"His investment in our Ayodhya project reflects confidence in the city’s economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage," HoABL Chairman Abhinandan Lodha said in a statement accessed by the publication. He also said that they were thrilled to welcome the megastar as the "first citizen" of The Sarayu, adding that Amitabh Bachchan's association with the project would turn it into "a symbol of Ayodhya's global spiritual significance."

Amitabh Bachchan is also among the celebrities who have been invited to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Besides Bachchan, celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ram Charan, Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut have also been invited.

