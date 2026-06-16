Delhi-NCR rental market boom: Check why people are choosing Noida over Gurugram

A perfect storm of corporate expansion, rapid infrastructure growth, and a steady influx of working professionals has triggered a massive demand spike across the Delhi-NCR rental housing market in 2026. While Gurugram firmly holds its position as the region’s most expensive market, Noida and Greater Noida are rapidly drawing tenants, who want modern amenities without the steep price tag.

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Gurugram commands top dollar

Driven by a heavy concentration of multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), tech firms, and expatriates, Gurugram remains the priciest rental market in NCR.

2BHK units: Average between ₹37,000 and ₹90,000 per month, with premium sectors scaling even higher.

1BHK units: Cost around ₹25,000 per month in central areas.

Hotspots: Cyber City, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Dwarka Expressway continue to see steady rental appreciation.

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Delhi holds steady on premium demand

The capital relies on its established infrastructure, extensive Metro connectivity, and proximity to major employment hubs to sustain its appeal for students, business professionals, and government employees alike.

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2BHK units: Range from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 per month.

Hotspots: South Delhi, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Central Delhi remain the most popular destinations, with upscale neighbourhoods commanding significant premiums.

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Noida strikes a middle ground

For tenants seeking a balance between modern infrastructure and manageable costs, Noida has become the primary choice. The city's corporate corridors and growing IT parks keep demand high, particularly among young professionals and families.

2BHK units: Generally rent for ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 per month.

Hotspots: Sectors running along the Noida Expressway and those closest to major employment centers see the most consistent activity.

Greater Noida offers budget relief

Greater Noida stands out as the most affordable major market in the NCR, leveraging lower population density, planned residential sectors, and larger layout options to attract families and first-time renters.