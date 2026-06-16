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Delhi-NCR rental market boom: Check why people are choosing Noida over Gurugram

Delhi-NCR rental market boom: Check why people are choosing Noida over Gurugram

Gurugram remains the most expensive rental market in NCR, supported by strong demand from multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT firms, and expatriate professionals

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 16, 2026 2:23 PM IST
Delhi-NCR rental market boom: Check why people are choosing Noida over Gurugram rental housing market across Delhi-NCR

A perfect storm of corporate expansion, rapid infrastructure growth, and a steady influx of working professionals has triggered a massive demand spike across the Delhi-NCR rental housing market in 2026. While Gurugram firmly holds its position as the region’s most expensive market, Noida and Greater Noida are rapidly drawing tenants, who want modern amenities without the steep price tag. 

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Gurugram commands top dollar 

Driven by a heavy concentration of multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), tech firms, and expatriates, Gurugram remains the priciest rental market in NCR. 

  • 2BHK units: Average between ₹37,000 and ₹90,000 per month, with premium sectors scaling even higher. 
  • 1BHK units: Cost around ₹25,000 per month in central areas. 
  • Hotspots: Cyber City, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Dwarka Expressway continue to see steady rental appreciation. 

DO CHECKOUT | Bengaluru vs Gurugram cost of living in 2026: Which city is easier on your wallet?

Delhi holds steady on premium demand 

The capital relies on its established infrastructure, extensive Metro connectivity, and proximity to major employment hubs to sustain its appeal for students, business professionals, and government employees alike. 

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  • 2BHK units: Range from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 per month. 
  • Hotspots: South Delhi, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Central Delhi remain the most popular destinations, with upscale neighbourhoods commanding significant premiums. 

MUST READ | Hiranandani warns of speculative property buying in Gurugram, Noida: 'Flipping is much higher in...'

Noida strikes a middle ground 

For tenants seeking a balance between modern infrastructure and manageable costs, Noida has become the primary choice. The city's corporate corridors and growing IT parks keep demand high, particularly among young professionals and families. 

  • 2BHK units: Generally rent for ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 per month. 
  • Hotspots: Sectors running along the Noida Expressway and those closest to major employment centers see the most consistent activity. 

Greater Noida offers budget relief 

Greater Noida stands out as the most affordable major market in the NCR, leveraging lower population density, planned residential sectors, and larger layout options to attract families and first-time renters. 

  • 2BHK units: Typically range between ₹12,000 and ₹25,000 per month. 
  • Future Outlook: Real estate experts note that the upcoming operationalization of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, alongside new connectivity projects, is positioned to accelerate rental demand here over the next few years. 

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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