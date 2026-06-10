'Cabs cost me ₹1,000 everyday': Gurugram employee vents on daily commute struggle

A Gurugram resident’s struggle with commuting to Noida has struck a chord with many professionals after he shared his experience on Reddit, highlighting the challenges of daily travel between the two NCR cities. The man, who posted in the Gurugram subreddit, explained that he recently got transferred to Noida while his wife continues to work in Gurugram. Since the couple owns a house in Gurugram, relocating is not currently an option. As a result, he has been forced to travel between the two cities every day.

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According to the post, the commuter tried using the Delhi Metro on his first day at work. However, the journey proved exhausting. He said he had to stand for nearly two hours in crowded metro coaches during office rush hours, making the daily trip physically draining. “Today was my first day, and I used the metro to travel, but standing for two hours in that much crowd during office timings is not my cup of tea,” he wrote.

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The employee added that he planned to return home by cab on that particular day because he was extremely tired. However, relying on cabs regularly is not financially practical. He estimated that daily cab rides would cost around ₹1,000, making the option unsustainable in the long run. “Right now I will be returning to home via a cab because I am dead tired because of travel, but I can't do it daily as it costs around ₹1000, so it's not sustainable for me for daily travel,” he wrote.

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Seeking advice, the man asked fellow Reddit users for suggestions on managing the long commute and whether others were facing similar challenges. “Is there anyone who actually travels this much, or am I the only one doing this?” he asked.

Full post here

Reaction on post

The post quickly attracted attention, with many users sharing practical solutions and personal experiences. Some suggested exploring carpooling options through office groups or ride-sharing platforms, while others recommended driving part of the route and using the metro for the remaining distance.

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A user advised, “There’s a blabla app, or post on Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon subreddits; if someone’s travelling daily, you can try carpooling with them”

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Another advised, “You can try CITYFLOW shuttle or QuickRide carpool app. I use CITYFLOW from Noida to Gurugram, and it is convenient for me.”

A third user commented, “Find new accommodation in between, in Faridabad or in South Delhi. This travel thing won't work long.”