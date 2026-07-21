DLF Phase 4 crackdown: DTCP seals 35 floors, warns Gurugram property owners to comply

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Saturday intensified its crackdown on illegal commercial activities in DLF Phase 4, sealing roughly 35 floors spread across 10 residential properties, The Hindustan Times reported, citing DTCP officials.

READ MORE: Thinking of buying a luxury home? This city just beat Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram by a huge margin

Advertisement

Widespread violations identified across DLF phases

DTCP officers said the operation targeted a mix of unauthorised uses, including clinics, paying guest (PG) accommodations, Airbnb guest houses, gyms, spas, cloud kitchens, offices and showrooms operating in violation of building norms and land‑use regulations. The department has issued notices to more than 5,000 properties in DLF Phases I to V for similar violations, they added.

“Around 10 houses were found operating multiple commercial establishments in clear violation of sanctioned land use. The action is being taken as per court directions against illegal constructions and commercial units in residential colonies across DLF phases one to five," said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

Seals, demolitions and restorations

Madholia said an entire 18‑room PG accommodation and a 22‑room bed‑and‑breakfast guest house were sealed. An illegally constructed office in the guest house's stilt area was also sealed. A car-detailing showroom was sealed, and adjoining unauthorised construction was demolished for being illegal.

Advertisement

A yoga centre, a clinic and a hospital operating from the basement to the third floor of one residential plot were also sealed. Another 14‑room building was completely sealed for violations. In a separate property, an office in the basement and a gym on the ground floor were sealed, and a cloud kitchen operating from a basement was also sealed.

No action was required at one property after the owner voluntarily removed an illegal office and a family room constructed in the stilt parking area and restored the building to its original layout, Madholia said.

ALSO READ: Gurugram RERA clears 51 projects in H1; ₹25,000 crore rides on 11 mega developments

Sealing a significant penalty

DTCP officials stressed that sealing is a major penalty because it renders the property unusable until desealing procedures are completed, which include payment of prescribed fines and compliance with regulations.

Advertisement

Earlier enforcement and next steps

On Friday, the DTCP had sealed four illegal guest houses comprising about 50 rooms, the basement office of an architect alleged to be operating without permissions, and eight unauthorised servant rooms in stilt areas.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether any FIRs have been registered against the violators. While Madholia appealed to property owners to voluntarily take corrective action, as some owners have already done.