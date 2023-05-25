Luxury bungalow in Delhi up for sale at Rs 135 crore: 'Iranian embassy on one end, Agrasen's Baoli on other'

It is often believed that a home is an extension of oneself. But if your home is like the one up for sale at Delhi’s Hailey Road, then you perhaps are flourishing too! The 4BHK in the heart of Delhi listed by India Sotheby's International Realty is probably what every homeowner would aspire for. This property, suitable for ultra-high net-worth individuals, comes with a price tag of Rs 135 crore.

Ashwin Chadha, CEO of India Sotheby's International Realty, told Business Today, “Hailey Road properties are highly sought after and considered a prized possession, and such properties in this micro-market are rarely available. The neighbourhood is renowned for its distinguished residents, including top industrialists and professionals.”

It must be mentioned here that Hailey Road is one of the high-end locations in the capital that is known for its luxury and ultra-luxury listings. While Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) leads in terms of availability of inventory in terms of ticket size in the affordable to luxury segment, ultra luxury housing is predominant in NCR, according to the Anarock-CII’s ‘The Housing Market Boom’ report for 2023.

The Hailey Road bungalow, fit for UHNIs, is designed by renowned architect Abhimanyu Dalal and boasts minimalist interiors and a spacious layout, complete with accent colours. “This bungalow, designed by Abhimanyu Dalal, showcases a perfect blend of opulence and contemporary aesthetics. With meticulous attention to detail, the bungalow features a highly practical floor plan that caters to the needs of modern living,” said Chadha.

Bungalow on Hailey Road for sale

The bungalow is built across a plot of 790 sq mt (8,503 sq ft) with a built-up area of 1,670 sq mt (18,000 sq ft). The house is spread across a basement, first, second and third floors. The Hailey Road bungalow is of brand-new construction and offers smart amenities such as automated parking, a front garden and a large swimming pool.

The house has four bedrooms along with ensuite bathrooms, and comes with a fully-fitted kitchen. Its floor-to-ceiling glass windows lend a special quality to the house – an abundance of sunlight.

While the amenities are next to none, its unique selling point is its location. The ultra luxury property is located on an exclusive street with the Iranian Embassy on one side and Agrasen’s Baoli on the other.

Key landmarks such as India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Delhi Golf Club and the Lodhi Gardens are just a few minutes away.

Bungalow on Hailey Road for sale

“This bungalow offers a unique opportunity for UHNIs who are seeking a prominent and secure location for their investment or residency. It truly exemplifies the epitome of luxury living, making it a source of pride for any homeowner,” said Chadha.

Listing of luxury properties are an indication of the rise in the net-worth of individuals in the cities. It is obvious that luxury listings are far outnumbered by say mid-housing listings. According to Anarock-CII’s report on housing market boom for 2023, luxury and ultra-luxury housing held a share of 13 per cent and 8 per cent in new launch activity in Q1 2023. It was the same case in the previous quarters.

In Q1 2023, 1.13 lakh units were sold overall, which is an increase of 23 per cent from Q4 2022. On an annual basis, it was a hike of 14 per cent across the top 7 cities – MMR, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Maximum housing sales in Q1 2023 were recorded in MMR, Pune and NCR, which was collectively 63 per cent of the total sales.

