Mukesh Ambani sells luxurious 2BHK condo in New York for $9 million: Report

Mukesh Ambani has reportedly sold a luxurious condo in Manhattan’s West Village. The condo, located at 400 West, 12th Street, has been sold for $9 million or over Rs 74.50 crore by an entity linked with the billionaire.

The fourth-floor condominium, known as Superior Ink, measures 2,406 sq ft and has two bedrooms, converted from three, three and a half bathrooms, 10-ft high ceiling, herringbone hardwood floors, noise-proof windows, and a chef’s kitchen. On top of that, the condo offers stunning views of the Hudson River, according to a report in the New York Post.

Superior Ink has included, over the years, residents such as Hillary Swank, professional auto racing driver and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, designer Marc Jacobs, and billionaire Leslie Alexander.

Superior Ink – that got its name from the Superior Ink factory that was based there – is a 17-storey tower facing the Hudson River. The project was completed in 2009.

According to a listing on StreetEasy, the tower consists of 50 apartments that vary in size from 943 sq ft open loft to 6,321 sq-ft penthouse with six apartments having a private outdoor space. It also has seven townhouses.

The apartments come with wenge cabinets, quartzite counters, blue-vein cipolino marble backsplashes, washer/dryer and a 4-pipe ducted fan-coil system for individual heating or cooling capabilities. The listing stated that all tower and townhouse residents have access to the building’s five-star amenities such as the 24-hour doorman and concierge, gym, yoga room, screening room, lounge, children’s play room, garage with elevator access, and storage rooms.

"The tower faces the Hudson River with large expanses of glass with metal detailing inspired by the industrial aesthetic of nearby factory buildings. The building's rusticated limestone base, string courses, and cornices take their cues from neighboring classical buildings," stated the description on the website of the architect Robert AM Stern Architects.

Closer home, Mukesh Ambani’s uber-luxurious home, Antilia, is where the family of the richest man in Asia lives. The building has 27 stories and is built to withstand an earthquake of 8 magnitude. The building is estimated to cost around $2 billion and offers amenities such as a ballroom, nine high-speed elevators, a health centre, spa, theatre, a temple, swimming pool, terrace gardens, and a 168-car garage.

Watch: Share market today: Nifty, Sensex end in green; Dr Reddy’s, Tata Motors, Hindalco among top gainers; Divi’s Lab, Maruti, Bajaj Finance among losers; Check buzzing stocks on August 9, 2023

Also read: Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Mukesh Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

Also read: Jio Financial Services to provide simple, affordable solutions: Mukesh Ambani

Also read: 'Washington moment': Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to take an Uber ride in US; here's why