​​​​​​​Real estate market has 'turned softer'; won't be able to meet pre-sales guidance: Signature Global

NCR-based real estate developer Signature Global, in its third-quarter update, said the overall market environment has turned softer, and the company will not be able to meet its pre-sales guidance of ₹12,700 crore, which looked comfortable a few months back.

It, however, added that it will attempt to maintain sales at the same levels as last year and that launches continue to remain on track.

The company achieved pre-sales of Rs 6,680 crore in the first nine months of FY26 and Rs 2,020 crore for Q3FY26 in comparison to Rs 8,670 crore in the first nine months of FY25 and Rs 2,770 crore for Q3 FY25.

Signature Global’s average Sales realisation stood at Rs 15,182 per sq. ft. in the first nine months of FY26 versus Rs 12,457 per sq. ft. in FY25. Higher realisations were driven by increased sales in premium markets and sales price increase across key regions, it said.

The developer said collections were Rs 3,090 crore in the first nine months of FY26 and Rs 1,230 crore for Q3 FY26 in comparison to Rs 3,210 crore for the first nine months of FY25 and Rs 1,080 crore for Q3FY25. “Our collections continue to improve, and we are relatively more sanguine on this front in terms of the guidance given,” said the developer.

Signature Global said its net debt stood at Rs 1,020 crore at the end of 9MFY26 in comparison to Rs 880 crore at the end of FY25. “The balance sheet will continue to remain in a very healthy situation, and good collections will enable us to get back on the growth path in the near future,” the company said.

Commenting on the company's performance, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and WholeTime Director, said, “We delivered a healthy performance during the first nine months of FY26, driven by sustained demand across our focused micro-markets. The launch of our wellness-centric premium project, Sarvam, at DXP Estate on Dwarka Expressway, witnessed an encouraging customer response, reflecting the evolving buyer preferences.

“Strong collections, improving realisations and disciplined balance sheet management underline execution strength. Looking ahead, current momentum and planned launches keep us broadly aligned with our guidance and support our longer-term growth plans,” Aggarwal added.