₹80 lakh for a matchbox-sized flat? Noida man's viral video sparks housing price debate

A Noida resident, Rishi Shandilya, has triggered a fresh online debate on India's rising real estate prices after posting a viral Instagram video in which he mocked the cost of buying a small apartment in the NCR city.

The video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, shows the man reacting to what he describes as a tiny apartment priced at nearly ₹80 lakh, sarcastically calling it a "matchbox-sized flat" or "kabutar khana" (pigeon house). The clip has resonated with homebuyers and young professionals who say property prices in Noida have become increasingly unaffordable.

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Viral video

In the video, the creator expresses disbelief over the pricing of compact apartments, suggesting that buyers are paying premium rates for very limited living space. His humorous yet critical take has struck a chord with many social media users facing similar challenges in the housing market.

The viral post has amassed significant engagement, with users sharing their own experiences of high property prices, rising EMIs and shrinking apartment sizes in Noida and other parts of Delhi-NCR.

Why are prices rising?

The debate comes at a time when Noida's residential market has witnessed strong price appreciation, driven by robust demand, expanding infrastructure, improved metro connectivity, expressways, and the growing presence of IT parks and commercial hubs.

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Increasing interest from both end-users and investors, leading to higher prices across several residential sectors in Noida and Greater Noida. As premium housing continues to dominate new launches, many first-time buyers say affordable options are becoming harder to find.

Internet reacts

Many users agreed with the creator, arguing that even modest apartments now command premium prices, while others blamed rapid urbanisation, growing demand, and luxury-focused housing projects for pushing rates beyond the reach of middle-income buyers.

One user wrote, "Temporary hai sab after 5 years baad dekhna.. machis nahi ye kudda khana laggega" (Everything is temporary, this will look like a garbage area than a matchbox after 5 years)

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Another user wrote, "Na Floor apna Na chaat apna" (Neither floor is ours nor roof)