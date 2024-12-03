Asteroid moving fast towards Earth, on collision course, expected to hit at 9:45 PM IST tonight

A small asteroid, approximately 70 centimetres in diameter, has been detected on a collision course with Earth, with an expected entry into the atmosphere over northern Siberia today. The impact is anticipated around 9:45 PM IST, with a potential variation of five minutes.

Experts have reassured the public that the event will be harmless, likely resulting in a brilliant fireball rather than causing any significant damage.

The unnamed asteroid is part of a growing list of near-Earth objects being monitored by space agencies around the globe. It was detected shortly before its expected atmospheric entry, highlighting advancements in tracking and predicting asteroid trajectories.

As the asteroid approaches, it is expected to burn up upon entering the atmosphere, creating a bright flash visible from the ground. Small asteroids like this one often disintegrate harmlessly, as their size typically prevents them from surviving the intense heat generated during atmospheric entry.

Historically, similar events have provided valuable opportunities for scientific observation and public engagement with space phenomena. For example, the 2013 meteor explosion over Chelyabinsk, Russia, raised awareness of planetary defence initiatives despite causing injuries and damage.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are continuously enhancing their capabilities to detect and track near-Earth objects. These efforts are vital for understanding potential threats and developing strategies to mitigate risks associated with larger asteroids that could pose a danger to Earth.

As today’s event unfolds, skywatchers in northern Siberia may witness this cosmic spectacle. While the asteroid's impact poses no danger, it serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system and the ongoing need for vigilance in monitoring celestial objects that venture close to our planet.

