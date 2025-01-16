Big boost for ISRO’s space station, Moon mission: Govt approves construction of third launchpad at Sriharikota 

In a major boost for its future deep space missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to get a third launch pad at Sriharikota.

The Union Cabinet on January 16 approved the construction of third launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This new facility will serve as a crucial redundancy measure and support ISRO’s ambitious future missions, including the New Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) programme.

India’s space capabilities will see a major advancement as the NGLV is expected to replace some launch vehicles with enhanced features, including modularity, greater payload capacity, and reusability.

What is NGLV programme

The Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) is a programme by the ISRO to develop a new rocket to launch satellites, spacecraft and other payloads. The NGLV is also known as the Soorya Rocket.

What’s the goal of NGLV programme

The NGLV will help India establish and operate the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. It will help India land a crew on the moon by 2040 apart from launching communication satellites, exploring deep space and transporting cargo.

What are the features of the NGLV

The NGLV will be 93 meters tall, which is almost 21 meters taller than the Qutab Minar.

It will have a robust design that allows for bulk manufacturing and modularity. The

booster stages will use semi-cryogenic propulsion, which uses refined kerosene as fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) as oxidizer.

What’s the timeline

The Union Cabinet approved the NGLV programme on September 18, 2024. The development phase is expected to take 96 months (8 years). The NGLV is expected to be completed by 2032.

This programme is likely to help India build a space station by 2035 and achieve a crewed landing mission on the Moon by 2040.

The NGLV aims to strengthen India’s position in the global space industry by lowering the cost of launches by reusing recovered components and offering enhanced capacity for carrying heavier payloads into orbits.

At present India has these active launch vehicles — Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III (LVM3).

According to the government, the NGLV will have “three times the payload carrying capacity at 1.5 times the cost compared to LVM3”. A sum of Rs 8,239 crore has been allocated by the Centre in its approval for the development of NGLV which will be completed by 2032.