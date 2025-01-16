'Docking success': Isro's Spadex takes India a leap closer to moon and Bharatiya Antariksh Station

India etched its name in space history as ISRO successfully completed its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), achieving a critical milestone in satellite docking technology. "Proud to witness this moment," ISRO shared in a tweet celebrating the historic achievement.

The mission marked India as the fourth nation to master the intricate docking process, a pivotal step toward advancing future projects such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and potential lunar missions. The United States, Russia, and China are the only countries to master space docking before India.

Related Articles

The docking maneuver involved two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV C60 rocket. The satellites, weighing approximately 220 kilograms each, were placed in a 475-kilometer circular orbit.

India docked its name in space history! 🌄



Good Morning India 🇮🇳!



ISRO’s SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success. Proud to witness this moment! 🛰️🛰️✨ #ISRO #SpaDeX #ProudIndia pic.twitter.com/aVWCY7XRdN — ISRO InSight (@ISROSight) January 16, 2025

On January 12, ISRO reported a trial run where the satellites were brought within 3 meters of each other and then moved back to a safe distance. “A trial attempt to reach up to 15 meters and further to three meters is done. Moving back spacecraft to a safe distance. The docking process will be done after analyzing data further,” ISRO shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The SpaDeX project encountered delays, missing docking schedules on January 7 and 9, but ISRO remained undeterred. The docking demonstration, a cost-effective technology demonstration, underscores India's capability in in-space assembly and mission collaboration.

In-space docking is a critical technology for missions requiring multiple rocket launches to achieve shared objectives. It also paves the way for assembling larger structures in orbit, such as space stations or interplanetary vehicles.