Blue mystery in space: 3I/ATLAS, the interstellar comet that won’t stop surprising scientists 

Space just got a little weirder. Astronomers around the world are buzzing about 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar comet discovered by NASA’s ATLAS telescope on July 1, 2025 — and it’s no ordinary rock from space.

This glowing traveler is only the third known interstellar object ever spotted passing through our solar system, following the infamous ‘Oumuamua and comet Borisov. But 3I/ATLAS has something that sets it apart — it’s changing colours, and scientists can’t quite explain why.

Advertisement

When the comet first appeared on NASA’s radar, it was faint and icy. But as it swung closer to the Sun, something remarkable happened — it turned blue. At one point, astronomers reported that it looked “bluer than the Sun itself.” Then, after vanishing from Earth’s telescopes while orbiting behind the Sun, it recently re-emerged — and it’s glowing blue again.

“This is not just a speck of cosmic dust. 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar messenger, and every colour change is a clue,” one NASA researcher noted.

While NASA has confirmed that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth, the mystery deepens as the comet prepares for its closest approach on December 19, cruising safely past our planet at a distance of about 167 million miles.

But not everyone is convinced this is a simple comet. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, known for his bold take on cosmic anomalies, has suggested a 40% chance that 3I/ATLAS could be artificial — possibly even alien technology. He points to the comet’s unusual acceleration, which doesn’t seem to match the physics of ordinary ice and rock.

Advertisement

“If we don’t observe a massive gas cloud around 3I/ATLAS in December,” Loeb explained, “it could hint at some sort of propulsion system.”

The idea sounds straight out of a sci-fi movie, but Loeb’s earlier theories about ‘Oumuamua — the first known interstellar visitor — have already sparked serious debate in the scientific community. And now, with 3I/ATLAS exhibiting strange light patterns and an ever-changing hue, curiosity has only intensified.

For now, telescopes across the world are gearing up for the comet’s December flyby, hoping to catch a clearer glimpse of its surface and tail. Whether it’s an icy relic from another star system or a manufactured probe from deep space, 3I/ATLAS has already earned its place as one of the most mysterious cosmic visitors of the decade.