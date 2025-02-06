Deadly virus detected in US: Will it trigger the next pandemic? Here's what experts say

A virus from a deadly family of pathogens has been detected in the United States for the first time, raising concerns about its potential to jump to humans. Scientists have identified the Camp Hill virus in shrews in Alabama, marking the first documented case of a henipavirus in North America.

Henipaviruses include the highly lethal Nipah virus, which has caused fatal outbreaks in Southeast Asia. While the Camp Hill virus has never been recorded in humans, its presence in a new geographic region has researchers on high alert.

“This indicates that shrew-to-human transmission can occur,” Dr Rhys Parry from the University of Queensland, who confirmed the virus’ presence, told daily Mail.

The closest known virus to Camp Hill that has infected humans is the Langya virus, which jumped from shrews to people in China, causing symptoms like fever, fatigue, and liver dysfunction. Other henipaviruses, including Nipah and Hendra, have fatality rates as high as 70% and can cause severe respiratory distress, brain inflammation, seizures and coma.

“The discovery of a henipavirus in North America is highly significant, as it suggests these viruses may be more globally distributed than previously thought,” Dr Parry added.

A recent report from researchers warns that, “given the high case-fatality rates associated with henipaviruses,” the detection of Camp Hill virus “raises concerns about past and potential future spillover events.” However, scientists stress that more research is needed to determine whether this virus poses a direct threat to humans.

Henipaviruses have no known treatments or vaccines. The Camp Hill virus was previously believed to be carried only by Australian fruit bats, but its appearance in North American shrews suggests the virus may spread more widely than once thought.

While no human cases have been reported, experts say understanding the virus and its potential risks is crucial to preventing future outbreaks.