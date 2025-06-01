‘Definitely went through our minds...’: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore recounts chilling possibility

When astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore found themselves drifting toward the International Space Station (ISS) with faulty thrusters on their Boeing Starliner capsule, there was a chilling possibility: if they couldn’t dock, they might not make it back to Earth.

"Docking was imperative," Wilmore told the BBC, reflecting on that tense moment. The emergency played out quietly in space, but the stakes were unmistakable.

The mission was supposed to last just eight days. Instead, the duo spent nearly 10 months aboard the ISS, caught in an unplanned orbital detour that tested both their training and Boeing’s spacecraft.

Their first critical hurdle came within minutes of arrival. As the Starliner struggled to move forward, ground control managed to reboot the failing thrusters, allowing a successful dock. Still, the uncertainty lingered.

"Would we be able to make it back? We didn't know," Wilmore said. The thought of never seeing Earth again, he added, "definitely went through our minds."

But instead of dwelling on fear, both astronauts focused on solutions. “These were not expected,” Williams admitted. “At the same time, you know, we're like, what do we have? What can we do?”

The Starliner had launched on June 5. By June 6, they were docked to the ISS. But with safety in question, NASA ultimately ruled out using the same capsule for their return, deeming it too risky. The agency adjusted its ISS schedule and arranged for the astronauts to return aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule in March this year.

Since their safe return, Williams and Wilmore have been helping Boeing and NASA troubleshoot the spacecraft's problems. Despite the ordeal, both remain optimistic about the Starliner’s future.

"We are very positively hopeful that there will be opportunities to fly the Boeing Starliner in the future," Wilmore said.

Williams echoed the sentiment. "It's a very capable spacecraft," she said. "It has unique capabilities compared to other spacecraft... that are really great for future astronauts to fly."