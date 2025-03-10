scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Science News
‘Eureka moment’: Cambridge researchers find aspirin may prevent cancer’s deadly spread

Feedback

‘Eureka moment’: Cambridge researchers find aspirin may prevent cancer’s deadly spread

While the findings are promising, aspirin isn’t a universal solution. Some individuals may experience serious side effects, such as internal bleeding or stomach ulcers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aspirin could become a game-changer in the fight against cancer. Aspirin could become a game-changer in the fight against cancer.

Cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases known to humanity, and stopping its spread has long been a challenge. But in a major breakthrough, scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that aspirin — one of the most common painkillers — may hold the key to preventing cancer from metastasizing.  

The discovery, described as a "eureka moment," centers on how aspirin affects a chain of biological events in the body. Researchers found that a gene responsible for producing a protein called ARHGEF1 unexpectedly suppresses T cells — immune cells crucial for identifying and destroying metastatic cancer cells.  

This suppression is triggered by a clotting factor known as thromboxane A2 (TXA2). However, aspirin inhibits TXA2, preventing it from activating the ARHGEF1 gene, allowing T cells to function properly and fight the spread of cancer.  

“It was an entirely unexpected finding which sent us down quite a different path of inquiry than we had anticipated,” said Dr Jie Yang, who led the Cambridge study. He also noted that aspirin or similar drugs could offer a more affordable alternative to expensive antibody-based therapies.  

While the findings are promising, aspirin isn’t a universal solution. Some individuals may experience serious side effects, such as internal bleeding or stomach ulcers. Still, for those who can take it safely, aspirin could become a game-changer in the fight against cancer.

Published on: Mar 10, 2025, 8:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement