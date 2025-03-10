‘Eureka moment’: Cambridge researchers find aspirin may prevent cancer’s deadly spread

Cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases known to humanity, and stopping its spread has long been a challenge. But in a major breakthrough, scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that aspirin — one of the most common painkillers — may hold the key to preventing cancer from metastasizing.

The discovery, described as a "eureka moment," centers on how aspirin affects a chain of biological events in the body. Researchers found that a gene responsible for producing a protein called ARHGEF1 unexpectedly suppresses T cells — immune cells crucial for identifying and destroying metastatic cancer cells.

This suppression is triggered by a clotting factor known as thromboxane A2 (TXA2). However, aspirin inhibits TXA2, preventing it from activating the ARHGEF1 gene, allowing T cells to function properly and fight the spread of cancer.

“It was an entirely unexpected finding which sent us down quite a different path of inquiry than we had anticipated,” said Dr Jie Yang, who led the Cambridge study. He also noted that aspirin or similar drugs could offer a more affordable alternative to expensive antibody-based therapies.

While the findings are promising, aspirin isn’t a universal solution. Some individuals may experience serious side effects, such as internal bleeding or stomach ulcers. Still, for those who can take it safely, aspirin could become a game-changer in the fight against cancer.