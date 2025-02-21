'Fully retarded...': Elon Musk, European astronaut clash over claims of Sunita Williams 'abandoned’ on ISS

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' extended stay on the International Space Station (ISS) has become a flashpoint. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen publicly accused SpaceX CEO Elon Musk of lying about the reason behind her delayed return.

Musk, echoing sentiments similar to US President Donald Trump, claimed that Williams had been “abandoned” on the ISS for political reasons. Williams and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore are scheduled to return on March 19 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, after Crew-10 takes over ISS operations following a planned launch on March 12. The two have been aboard the ISS since June 2024.

In response to a Fox News interview featuring Musk’s claims, Mogensen fired back on social media: “What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media.”

Musk retaliated with an explosive response: “You are fully retarded. SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot.”

Mogensen quickly countered, pointing out that there was never a need for a rescue mission. “Elon, I have long admired you and what you have accomplished, especially at SpaceX and Tesla,” he wrote. “You know as well as I do that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September.”

“Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September,” he added.

Mogensen, a Danish astronaut, is no stranger to the SpaceX Dragon, having ridden it as part of NASA’s Crew-7 mission. He commanded the ISS for five months before returning to Earth last year after a six-month stay.

Earlier, Sunita Williams and her colleague Barry Wilmore had spoken against the claims that they are 'stranded' at the International Space Station (ISS). In an interview with CNN, the NASA astronauts opposed the narrative of their abandonment in space due to political reasons which is being pushed by US President Donald Trump.