Hantavirus vs Covid-19: How WHO declares a pandemic & where the latest outbreak stands

As fears grow around the recent hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius, many are asking the same question: when does a disease outbreak officially become a pandemic?
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a pandemic is defined as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” But the label is not based only on death counts. The WHO looks at several key factors before considering an outbreak a pandemic-level threat.
How WHO classifies a pandemic
The WHO’s pandemic preparedness framework — originally designed for influenza outbreaks — focuses heavily on human-to-human transmission and global spread.
Must read | Hantavirus outbreak: Is India at risk from the Andes strain spreading globally?
The progression broadly works like this:
Importantly, WHO experts have repeatedly said that the term “pandemic” refers more to geographic spread and sustained transmission, not necessarily how deadly a disease is.
Don't miss | Hantavirus scare: What is Andes strain, the only type capable of human-to-human infection?
Is the hantavirus outbreak at pandemic level?
At present, the answer is no. Health officials and WHO experts say the current hantavirus outbreak does not meet the conditions associated with a pandemic. The biggest reason is transmission.
Most hantaviruses spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, especially exposure to urine, droppings or saliva particles. Human-to-human transmission is considered extremely rare and is linked mainly to the Andes strain found in South America.
WHO officials monitoring the MV Hondius outbreak have said there is currently no evidence of COVID-style widespread transmission.
Don't miss | Hantavirus global alert: US, Singapore among nations monitoring passengers of luxury cruise
That means the outbreak, while serious and deadly for some patients, has not shown the sustained community spread needed for pandemic classification.
Hantavirus vs COVID-19: Why experts say they are different
COVID-19 became a pandemic because it spread easily through respiratory droplets and aerosols, allowing sustained transmission across continents within weeks. WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.
Hantavirus, by contrast, is far less transmissible between people, which sharply limits its ability to trigger worldwide outbreaks.
Even though health agencies do not see a pandemic threat right now, experts say the hantavirus outbreak still deserves attention because:
WHO has urged countries to continue surveillance, isolation, contact tracing and cross-border coordination.