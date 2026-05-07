Hantavirus outbreak: Is India at risk from the Andes strain spreading globally?

A rare outbreak of hantavirus linked to a Dutch cruise ship has triggered global concern after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the infections involve the Andes strain — the only known hantavirus capable of spreading from human to human. But should people in India worry?

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So far, health experts say the immediate risk to India remains very low, even as countries across Europe, Africa and South America trace passengers and contacts linked to the outbreak.

What is happening globally?

The current outbreak is linked to the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, which sailed from Argentina in April. According to WHO-linked updates and European health agencies, the outbreak has resulted in at least eight confirmed or suspected cases and three deaths so far.

WHO first raised an international alert after passengers onboard developed severe respiratory illness during the voyage. The first death on the ship was reported on April 11, while the outbreak formally came to international attention in early May after multiple evacuations and laboratory testing.

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As of May 7, WHO-linked reports indicate:

Three people have died

Eight confirmed or suspected infections have been identified

Cases have been linked to passengers from several countries

The Andes strain of hantavirus has been detected in multiple patients

The suspected “index case” is believed to involve a Dutch couple who may have contracted the virus during birdwatching activities in Argentina before boarding the ship.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Director of the Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention at WHO, said, “This is not coronavirus, this is a very different virus... This is not the start of a COVID pandemic.”

Why is the Andes strain worrying?

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Most hantaviruses spread through contact with infected rodents, especially exposure to rat or mouse urine, saliva or droppings. Human-to-human spread is extremely uncommon.

However, the Andes strain — first identified in Argentina in 1995 — is different. It is the only hantavirus known to occasionally spread between humans, usually through prolonged close contact.

Health officials stress that this does not make it “another Covid-like virus.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the outbreak does not resemble the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the global risk remains low.

Are you safe in India?

At present, there are no reported hantavirus cases linked to this outbreak in India. Experts say the chances of widespread transmission in India are low because:

Hantavirus outbreaks are usually isolated

Human-to-human spread is rare even with the Andes strain

Transmission typically requires close and prolonged exposure

The current outbreak remains linked to a specific travel cluster

India has previously reported occasional hantavirus infections, but large outbreaks have not been common.

Symptoms to watch for

Hantavirus symptoms can appear between two and eight weeks after exposure. Early signs include: Fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache and chills. Severe cases can rapidly progress to breathing difficulty, pneumonia and lung failure.

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Doctors recommend standard precautions, especially while travelling in rural or forested areas:

Avoid contact with rodents and their droppings Keep food sealed Use disinfectants instead of dry sweeping rodent-infested areas Wash hands regularly Seek medical help if flu-like symptoms develop after wildlife or outdoor exposure FAQs

Has India reported any cases from this outbreak?

No confirmed India-linked cases have been reported so far.

Experts and WHO say the risk is currently low because hantavirus does not spread easily between humans. Some strains, including the Andes virus, can be severe and have high fatality rates in serious cases.