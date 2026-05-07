Inside luxury cruise MV Hondius: Where it went, fare, Hantavirus outbreak & deaths

The Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has become the focus of an international health investigation after a rare hantavirus outbreak linked to the Andes strain triggered deaths, evacuations and global contact tracing efforts.

What is MV Hondius?

The MV Hondius is a Polar Class 6 expedition vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. Built for Antarctic and Arctic voyages, the ship is designed to navigate heavy ice conditions and remote polar regions. It can accommodate about 196 passengers along with a crew of around 72.

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The vessel departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, 2026, for a 24-day “Atlantic Odyssey” expedition cruise that included Antarctica and isolated South Atlantic islands.

How much did the trip cost?

The “Atlantic Odyssey” expedition aboard MV Hondius reportedly cost between $11,000 (Rs 10.36 lakh)and $17,000 (Rs 16 lakh) per person depending on cabin category and occupancy. Premium suites and deluxe cabins were priced higher, while standard shared cabins were at the lower end of the range.

The voyage included Antarctic excursions, island landings, lectures, guided expeditions and onboard accommodation during the nearly month-long cruise.

Where was the ship headed?

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The cruise route began in Argentina and was scheduled to travel through:

Antarctica

Tristan da Cunha

Saint Helena

Ascension Island

Cape Verde

Canary Islands (Spain)

The ship was ultimately heading toward Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands after Cape Verde authorities restricted docking due to the outbreak.

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How many passengers were on board?

Reports indicate the ship was carrying roughly 147-150 passengers and crew members from 23 countries. Passengers were mainly from:

Spain

France

United Kingdom

United States

Many crew members were from the Philippines.

When was the first hantavirus case detected?

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Health officials say the first known fatal case occurred on April 11, when a Dutch passenger died onboard after developing severe respiratory symptoms. However, the outbreak was not immediately identified as hantavirus.

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The first official alert to the World Health Organization (WHO) came only on May 2, after multiple passengers developed symptoms and several deaths were reported. WHO issued a Disease Outbreak Notice on May 4.

Cases rise to five confirmed infections with additional suspected cases.

Why is this outbreak unusual?

The outbreak is believed to involve the Andes strain of hantavirus — the only known hantavirus variant capable of limited human-to-human transmission. WHO said transmission likely occurred through prolonged close contact, especially between cabin mates or intimate contacts onboard.

Most hantaviruses spread through exposure to infected rodent droppings, saliva or urine, making a maritime outbreak extremely rare.