Himalayan glaciers are shrinking rapidly: The warning for India’s Ganga, Indus & Brahmaputra

How fast are Himalayan glaciers disappearing?

The scale of the change is significant. Between 1990 and 2020, glaciers across the HKH lost around 12% of their total area and 9% of their estimated ice reserves.

The reports also estimate that glaciers have lost up to 27 metres of ice thickness since 1975.

More worrying is the acceleration. Data compiled from 38 monitored glaciers shows that widespread glacier wastage doubled after 2000, suggesting that parts of the Himalayan cryosphere could be approaching critical thresholds beyond which retreat becomes increasingly difficult to reverse.

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The region contains more than 63,700 glaciers, covering nearly 55,782 sq km. Around 78% of the glacier area lies between 4,500 and 6,000 metres above sea level, where glaciers are particularly exposed to rising temperatures.

Why does this matter for India?

The Himalayas are often described as Asia's water towers because their snow and ice feed some of the continent's largest rivers.

The HKH is the source of at least 10 major Asian river systems, supporting food production, drinking water, hydropower and livelihoods for billions of people.

For India, the most important systems include the Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra basins. More than 74% of the region's glaciers are concentrated in these three basins, meaning their long-term changes have implications far beyond the mountains themselves.

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The danger is not simply that rivers will suddenly run dry.

Why melting glaciers can mean both more floods and less water

Glacier loss creates a complicated water cycle. In the near term, faster melting can increase runoff, contributing to higher flood risks. It can also destabilise glacial lakes, increasing the threat of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

But as glaciers continue shrinking, their ability to provide meltwater eventually declines. This creates a potential transition from periods of excess water to periods of water stress.

Water availability in the HKH is expected to rise towards a mid-century peak before declining, creating growing uncertainty for communities in the mountains and densely populated areas downstream.

That makes the timing of glacier loss particularly important for India, where river flows are closely linked to agriculture, hydropower and drinking-water supplies.

Smallest glaciers are disappearing fastest

One of the most concerning findings is that the smallest glaciers are among the most vulnerable.

Glaciers covering less than 0.5 sq km are shrinking faster than larger glaciers. Around three-quarters of HKH glaciers fall into this vulnerable size category, according to ICIMOD.

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Their disappearance could create immediate problems for high-altitude communities that depend on local ice and snow reserves. It can also increase hazards such as unstable glacial lakes and sudden floods.

The impact is not uniform across the Himalayas either.

The eastern Hengduan Shan mountains recorded some of the steepest percentage losses, with certain areas losing as much as 33% of their glacier area over three decades.

Major problem: Scientists don't have enough data

The latest findings also expose a less visible problem — the Himalayas are changing faster than scientists can monitor them.

Of the 38 glaciers included in ICIMOD's long-term monitoring analysis, only seven meet the global monitoring standards of the World Glacier Monitoring Service.

Major glacierised areas, including Karakoram, Sikkim, Zanskar and Bhutan, remain poorly monitored.

That matters because glacier behaviour can vary considerably from one mountain range to another. Without consistent measurements, changes in ice volume, snow accumulation and meltwater flows can be detected too late.

The new findings underline that glacier loss is no longer simply a question of preserving mountain landscapes. It is increasingly a question of water security, disaster management and economic planning.

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For India and other countries downstream, the challenge is two-fold: prepare for a period of potentially greater water and flood volatility while planning for a future in which shrinking glaciers provide less meltwater.