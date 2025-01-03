‘Take general precautions’: Health official says ‘no need for alarm’ over spike in HMPV cases in China

The Union Health Ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring cases of respiratory and seasonal influenza in India amid reports of a potential human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China.

Official sources emphasised that the Indian government is maintaining vigilance as cases of respiratory illnesses are expected to rise during the winter season.

Related Articles

How prepared is India?

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) official Dr Atul Goyal suggested taking general precautions against all respiratory infections. “... Otherwise, there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation,” Dr Goyal said.

Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and in the very old and the very young it could cause flu-like symptoms,” Dr Goyal said.

“We have analyzed data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country. There is no substantial increase in December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions,” he added.

He advised using a distinct handkerchief or towel for coughing and sneezing and take normal medicines that are required for cold or fever whenever it is there. Otherwise there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation, he added.

Dr Goyal said there is anyway an increased outbreak of respiratory virus infections in winter, for which hospitals are usually prepared with supplies and beds.

Centre of outbreak

In a rerun of the Covid-19 outbreak, China has witnessed an increase in the number of cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory disease. Several social media posts have suggested that HMPV is rapidly spreading in the country, overwhelming its network of hospitals. The country is yet to declare HMPV as an epidemic.

Data from the WHO’s Western Pacific Region Office (WPRO) for December 16-22 indicates a rise in acute respiratory infections in China. These include seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and HMPV.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HMPV is a disease that causes upper and lower respiratory disease. It affects people of all ages, as well as people with weakened immune systems. HMPV was discovered in 2001, and belongs to the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).