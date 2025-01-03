HMPV cases increase in China: What are the symptoms, prevention, treatment of this respiratory virus

China has witnessed an increase in the number of cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory disease. Several social media posts have suggested that HMPV is rapidly spreading in the country, overwhelming its network of hospitals.

The country is yet to declare HMPV as an epidemic but had last month revealed that they were setting up a protocol to handle unknown pathogens. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has also announced plans to set up a procedure for laboratories to report cases.

Related Articles

WHAT IS HMPV OR HUMAN METAPNEUMOVIRUS?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HMPV is a disease that causes upper and lower respiratory disease. It affects people of all ages, as well as people with weakened immune systems.

HMPV was discovered in 2001, and belongs to the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

HMPV SYMPTOMS

Here are the symptoms commonly associated with HMPV, according to CDC:

Cough, fever, nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

May include bronchitis or pneumonia

The estimated incubation period is 3-6 days, and the median duration of HMPV can vary, depending on the severity.

HOW HMPV SPREADS

It, like many respiratory infections, spreads from one infected person to another through:

Secretions from cough and sneeze

Close personal contact, like touching or shaking hands

Touching objects with the virus and then touching mouth, nose or eyes

HOW TO PREVENT HMPV

The spread of HMPV can be done by following these steps:

Wash your hands as often with soap as possible for at least 20 secs

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you have the aforementioned or cold-like symptoms, you should:

Cover your mouth, nose when coughing and sneezing

Wash hands as often as possible

Avoid sharing cups and other utensils

Stay at home

HOW HMPV CAN BE DETECTED

It is a respiratory virus, and according to the CDC, health professionals may not routinely consider or test it. But HMPV circulates during winter and spring, most commonly. It can be detected by:

Direct detection of viral genome by nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT)

Direct detection of viral antigens in respiratory secretions using immunofluorescence or enzyme immunoassay

HMPV TREATMENT

Right now there is no vaccine for it, and no no specific antiviral therapy, as per CDC.