HMPV cases increase in China: What are the symptoms, prevention, treatment of this respiratory virus

China has witnessed an increase in the number of cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory disease. Several social media posts have suggested that HMPV is rapidly spreading in the country, overwhelming its network of hospitals.
The country is yet to declare HMPV as an epidemic but had last month revealed that they were setting up a protocol to handle unknown pathogens. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has also announced plans to set up a procedure for laboratories to report cases.
WHAT IS HMPV OR HUMAN METAPNEUMOVIRUS?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HMPV is a disease that causes upper and lower respiratory disease. It affects people of all ages, as well as people with weakened immune systems.
HMPV was discovered in 2001, and belongs to the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
HMPV SYMPTOMS
Here are the symptoms commonly associated with HMPV, according to CDC:
The estimated incubation period is 3-6 days, and the median duration of HMPV can vary, depending on the severity.
HOW HMPV SPREADS
It, like many respiratory infections, spreads from one infected person to another through:
HOW TO PREVENT HMPV
The spread of HMPV can be done by following these steps:
If you have the aforementioned or cold-like symptoms, you should:
HOW HMPV CAN BE DETECTED
It is a respiratory virus, and according to the CDC, health professionals may not routinely consider or test it. But HMPV circulates during winter and spring, most commonly. It can be detected by:
HMPV TREATMENT
Right now there is no vaccine for it, and no no specific antiviral therapy, as per CDC.
