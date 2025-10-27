Intersteller spectacle: Fiery encounter looms as 3I/ATLAS races toward Sun’s far side

A rare celestial visitor from beyond our solar system is about to take center stage. Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, only the third such wanderer ever detected, is racing toward its closest approach to the Sun — known as perihelion — on October 29, according to NASA and Live Science.

The icy alien traveler, first confirmed in early July, is now hidden on the far side of the Sun. As it draws nearer, solar radiation is expected to heat its ancient surface, triggering eruptions of gas and dust that could transform the object into a spectacular sight visible from Earth in the coming weeks.

Visitor from another star

3I/ATLAS is no ordinary comet. Believed to have originated from a distant star system, it follows in the footsteps of its legendary predecessors — ‘Oumuamua (2017) and Borisov (2019). What makes it extraordinary, astronomers say, is its size, speed, and age. It may be the largest and fastest-moving interstellar object ever recorded, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the chemistry of worlds beyond our own.

“Every interstellar object offers a direct sample of material from beyond our solar system. It’s like receiving a message in a bottle from another star,” said a NASA astronomer involved in the observation programme.

Dazzling image from Chile

A breathtaking image captured on August 27 by the Gemini South telescope in Chile, operated by the National Science Foundation, revealed a glowing halo of gas and dust surrounding 3I/ATLAS’s icy core.

As the comet approaches perihelion — passing within 1.4 astronomical units (about 210 million kilometers) of the Sun — its surface will vaporize rapidly, producing a luminous coma and a long, radiant tail that always points away from the Sun.

Global scientific moment

Astronomical teams across the world — from ground-based observatories to orbiting spacecraft — are now preparing to capture data as 3I/ATLAS re-emerges from behind the Sun in early November. Even probes en route to Jupiter may get a chance to observe the interstellar traveler on its outbound journey.

For scientists, this brief encounter is more than a visual spectacle — it’s a scientific goldmine. Studying 3I/ATLAS could reveal secrets about how planetary systems form and evolve across the Milky Way.

The cosmic visitor will soon vanish back into deep space, but the insights it leaves behind may illuminate our understanding of the galaxy for decades to come.