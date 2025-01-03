ISRO’s 2025 to-do list: A look at key space missions in navigation, defense, remote sensing and communication

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a busy and exciting 2025, with an impressive array of orbital missions covering navigation, remote sensing, communication, and national defense. These missions highlight ISRO's growing influence in the global space arena and its dedication to advancing technology to meet both domestic and international demands.

First launch of the year: NVS-02

ISRO will kick off 2025 with the launch of NVS-02, a navigation satellite, aboard the GSLV F15. As part of India’s NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system, this satellite aims to provide precise location services across India and its surrounding regions, strengthening the nation’s navigation infrastructure. It will be the ninth satellite in India’s NaVIC system, similar to GPS. This will also be 100th mission for the space agency.

Gaganyaan G1

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of Gaganyaan, Vyommitra, a female humanoid robot developed by ISRO, will be sent to space as part of the unmanned Gaganyaan mission. The mission will serve as a precursor to the manned Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for later.

March will see the Gaganyaan G1 mission, an uncrewed test flight for India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme. Launched aboard the HLVM3 G1, this mission marks a crucial step towards India’s goal of sending astronauts into space.

NISAR launch

ISRO will also launch NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), a joint effort with NASA in March. This remote sensing satellite, launched on GSLV F16, will provide valuable data on Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass changes, and natural disasters. The mission exemplifies India’s expanding role in global space collaborations.

At Rs 12,505 crore, NISAR is considered the world’s most expensive earth imaging satellite. It will provide high-resolution data, scanning land and ice every 12 days, with a focus on global environmental changes.

Next step in communication: IDRSS-01

The IDRSS-01 satellite, set to launch aboard GSLV F11, will improve India’s data relay capabilities, ensuring real-time communication with space missions, particularly human spaceflight. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, the satellite’s role is crucial for ISRO’s future endeavors.

Commercial ventures

ISRO will further its commercial ambitions with the launch of the BlueBird 6 satellite for AST SpaceMobile, utilising the LVM3 M5 rocket. This mission will showcase ISRO’s ability to support global commercial satellite deployments, cementing its reputation as a reliable and cost-effective space partner.

The TDS-01 mission, launched on PSLV N1, will focus on demonstrating advanced technologies, which is vital for ISRO to test and refine new systems before incorporating them into larger projects.

Remote sensing and defense

The Oceansat-3 satellite, to be launched aboard PSLV C11, will enhance India’s ability to monitor oceanic phenomena. This satellite will play a key role in marine resource management, weather forecasting, and disaster mitigation.

In the defense sector, ISRO will launch the Anvesha satellite, developed by DRDO and carried aboard PSLV C11, to support military surveillance and reconnaissance needs, underscoring the collaboration between India’s space and defense sectors.

SSLV expansion

The Parikshit mission, utilising the SSLV S1, will serve military applications. ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) continues to offer cost-effective access to space for smaller payloads, addressing both strategic and commercial needs.

With tentative launches of GISAT-02 and other GSLV missions, ISRO is committed to expanding its capabilities in remote sensing and communication. Each mission represents a step toward establishing India as a dominant force in global space exploration.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath added that 2025 will be a particularly active year, with plans for four GSLV rockets, three PSLV launches, and a SSLV launch.

In 2024, ISRO successfully launched 15 missions, including high-profile projects like the Aditya L1 solar mission and INSAT-3DS mission. The upcoming year promises further achievements as ISRO strengthens its position as a global leader in space exploration and technology.