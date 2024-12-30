ISRO’s major achievements in 2024: Key milestones in space exploration, reusable rockets, next-generation launch vehicles 

In 2024, India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), achieved remarkable milestones, solidifying the country’s status as a powerful space-faring nation and positioning it among the top five globally.

ISRO’s space programme has set ambitious goals for the next two decades, driven by the successful development of advanced, reusable rockets and next-generation launch vehicles (NGLVs).

Related Articles

Here are some of the major achievements:

XPoSat Launch

ISRO kicked off 2024 by launching the PSLV-C58 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) from Sriharikota on January 1. This placed India in an elite group of nations, making it the second country to launch an observatory designed to study astronomical phenomena such as black holes and neutron stars. XPoSat is only the second X-ray polarimetry mission globally, following NASA’s IXPE.

Aditya-L1 Reaches Halo Orbit

On January 6, ISRO celebrated a significant achievement when India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, reached its destination at the L1 point, 1.5 million km from Earth. Launched on September 2, 2023, the spacecraft entered a halo orbit around the L1 point, providing an uninterrupted view of the Sun. Aditya-L1 carries seven payloads designed to observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and corona in unprecedented detail.

INSAT-3DS Satellite Launch

On February 17, ISRO successfully launched the INSAT-3DS weather satellite aboard the GSLV-MkII rocket. The satellite, which is designed to operate for 10 years, enhances India’s weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, oceanic observations and disaster relief capabilities. It is a key addition to India’s third-generation geostationary satellites.

Pushpak (RLV LEX-02)

On March 22, ISRO made a significant leap in reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology with the RLV LEX-02 experiment. The Pushpak vehicle was released from an Indian Air Force helicopter at 4.5-km altitude and successfully demonstrated autonomous landing capability under off-nominal conditions. This achievement further validated ISRO's indigenously developed navigation, control, and landing technologies, essential for the future of reusable spacecraft.

RLV LEX-03

On June 23, ISRO successfully completed the third and final test in the RLV Landing Experiment series (RLV LEX-03). During this test, the Pushpak vehicle executed cross-range correction maneuvers, performed a precise horizontal landing, and simulated the return and landing conditions of a spacefaring vehicle, underscoring ISRO’s expertise in developing critical technologies for reusable spacecraft.

Second Successful ATV D03 Test

On July 22, ISRO conducted a successful second experimental flight of the Air Breathing Propulsion Technology (ATV D03). This test demonstrated the effective ignition and performance of the air-breathing propulsion systems, marking a significant step toward developing advanced propulsion technologies for space exploration.

Successful Launch of SSLV-D3

On August 16, ISRO launched the SSLV-D3, a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, which successfully placed the EOS-08 Earth observation satellite into orbit. This marked the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV, designed for low-cost launches of multiple small satellites.

India’s First Analog Space Mission (Hab-1)

On November 1, ISRO initiated India’s first Analog Space Mission (Hab-1) in Leh, simulating a space-like environment on Earth. The mission is designed to help astronauts train for the challenges of space travel and life in an interplanetary habitat, aiming to address the challenges of establishing a base station beyond Earth.

Proba-3 Launch

On December 5, ISRO successfully launched the European Space Agency’s Proba-3 satellites into orbit using the PSLV. This mission marked a technological milestone, with the satellites designed to simulate a total solar eclipse using precision formation flying in space, an innovative first in space exploration.

Focus on Gaganyaan

On February 27, India took its first step toward realizing its human spaceflight ambitions with the announcement of the astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission, India's first manned spaceflight. On December 18, ISRO began assembling the Human Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3) for the mission's uncrewed test flight, which is slated to launch in early 2025. Gaganyaan, set to launch by the end of 2026, aims to send a crew of three to an orbit 400 km above Earth for a three-day mission and return them safely.

These milestones underscore ISRO’s remarkable progress and commitment to advancing space technology, positioning India at the forefront of global space exploration.