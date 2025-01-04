ISRO’s SpaDeX takes breathtaking selfie alongside Earth. Watch it here 

SpaDeX’s Chaser satellite has successfully captured its first video of Earth from space, offering a stunning view of the planet's vibrant oceans and swirling clouds.

Released on January 4 by ISRO on X, this video marks a major milestone in the Indian space agency’s ambitious autonomous docking mission.

On the night of December 30, the PSLV-C60 mission successfully deployed two SpaDeX satellites into orbit. Since December 31, 2024, the fourth stage of the rocket carrying the POEM-4 platform has been orbiting Earth at an altitude of 350 km, hosting 24 onboard experiments.

The newly released footage, filmed as the satellite orbited Earth from around 400 km above, showcases its advanced imaging capabilities and signals readiness for the next critical phase of the mission.

The Chaser satellite is set to dock with the target satellite in space on January 7, making India only the fourth country to master this advanced technology, following Russia, the US, and China.

This operation will mark India’s first collaborative space docking exercise.

The SpaDeX mission involves two satellites — SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target) — designed to dock in low Earth orbit. The mission’s objective is to demonstrate precise navigation and secure docking in orbit — crucial technologies for future space station construction and deep-space exploration.

Equipped with advanced docking ports and maneuvering systems, ISRO’s indigenous spacecraft will carry out the rendezvous with the Chaser in a highly coordinated sequence.

As a cost-effective technology demonstrator, this mission will place India alongside China, Russia, and the US in mastering in-space docking.

The Space Docking Experiment is a pivotal mission for India, showcasing orbital docking technology vital for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing. The SpaDeX mission serves as a cost-effective demonstration of in-space docking with two small spacecraft launched by PSLV.

This technology is crucial for India's long-term space goals, including missions to the Moon, sample return from the Moon, and the construction and operation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). In-space docking is key to executing complex missions that require multiple rocket launches to achieve shared objectives.

According to ISRO, “SPADEX will serve as a critical step in advancing India’s space docking capabilities, paving the way for future missions involving astronauts, sample returns, and advanced space infrastructure.”